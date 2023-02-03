Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
KTLO
Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois tops Missouri State
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Lance Jones’ 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 73-53 on Sunday. Jones also added four steals for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Troy D’Amico shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Marcus Domask added 12 points.
KTLO
Taylor rallies SIU Edwardsville over Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Ray’Sean Taylor sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally SIU Edwardsville to an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday. Damarco Minor made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Cougars (16-9, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Taylor finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt added 13 points.
KTLO
Kendall leads Alcorn State past UAPB
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday. Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.
Look: Bryant (Ark.) 2024 edge TJ Lindsey discusses visits to Texas A&M, Kentucky and Tennessee
The winter has been busy for Bryant 2024 edge TJ Lindsey. The three-star recruit helped the Hornets clinch their fifth straight state championship in December and raced right to basketball. Additionally, in January he hit the recruiting trail with visits to Texas A&M, Kentucky and ...
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school boys basketball (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land Some of the top performances from Arkansas prep boys basketball last week ... Terrion Burgess, BentonThe sophomore poured in 23 points with 10 rebounds in the Panthers’ 71-66 win over White Hall. Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White HallThe sophomore finished ...
bestofarkansassports.com
What It Would Take to Flip Walker White to Arkansas Should Start with This Consideration
To many in Razorback Nation, the fact that Arkansas was not on the shortlist for Little Rock Christian’s Walker White is a head scratcher. It stings even more that his choice ended up being another SEC West program in Auburn, a version of which no longer even includes Gus Malzahn.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision
The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Recent Bryant graduate qualifies for Navy Honor Guard
A sailor from Bryant has just been assigned to an elite unit.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
tourcounsel.com
Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
LRPD: 1 injured in car crash after gunfire heard on Lawson Road
Little Rock police are investigating after a report of shots fired near a Dollar General on Lawson Road.
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
talkbusiness.net
John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm
Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Family needs help finding missing Lonoke County 18-year-old
A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community's help.
Comments / 1