Little Rock, AR

KTLO

Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois tops Missouri State

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Lance Jones’ 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 73-53 on Sunday. Jones also added four steals for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Troy D’Amico shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Marcus Domask added 12 points.
CARBONDALE, IL
KTLO

Taylor rallies SIU Edwardsville over Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Ray’Sean Taylor sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally SIU Edwardsville to an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday. Damarco Minor made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Cougars (16-9, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Taylor finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt added 13 points.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Kendall leads Alcorn State past UAPB

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday. Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.
PINE BLUFF, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision

The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm

Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR

