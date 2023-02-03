Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Fields’ 19 help Arkansas State defeat Coastal Carolina
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Caleb Fields’ 19 points helped Arkansas State defeat Coastal Carolina 73-57 on Saturday. Fields shot 6 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh shot 3 of 7 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The victory snapped a 10-game slide for the Red Wolves.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes MH freshmen beginning district tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule as several area junior high teams will be in postseason play. Both of Mountain Home’s freshman teams will be paired with West Memphis Wonder to begin the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers will host the Lady Lions on the junior high campus with the tip-off set for 5. Mountain Home’s boys will face Wonder at 5:30 at Lehr Arena on the campus of the Academies of West Memphis.
KYTV
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
Kait 8
Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
Kait 8
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
KTLO
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
whiterivernow.com
Mount Pleasant man killed in Independence County highway accident
A highway accident in rural Independence County Saturday morning claimed the life of a Mount Pleasant man. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Terry R. Engles, 69, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 south on State Highway 69 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and traveled into the north lane of the highway, striking the front of a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49. According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland. No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or...
Shooting at Newport concert leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas, that left one person dead and others injured.
neareport.com
Two shot in Jonesboro; more info released
JONESBORO, Ark. – Even with ice covered roads, Jonesboro authorities were left piecing together what happened after two gunshot victims were reported Tuesday. Around 4:28 pm, E911 Dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 1000 block of Cartwright Street, a release posted to social media said.
KATV
Man & woman, accused of kidnapping Arkansas mother & children in Mississippi County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Manila, Arkansas have arrested a man and woman who they believe broke into a woman's home and kidnapped her and her children at gunpoint Thursday morning. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, officers responded to the reported kidnapping at 4:50...
Kait 8
New coffee shop hosts grand opening
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine. Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening Friday morning at its new drive-thru located at 1612 Linwood Dr. According to the company’s website, Bart and Keri Vandeven own the Paragould store.
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
Kait 8
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.
Kait 8
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
Kait 8
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police said she tried to overdose the person she was caring for with medication. Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason, or a class Y felony, according to online records.
talkbusiness.net
Home, shopping center top recent Craighead County property deals
Tedder Properties LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.85 million to buy a residential home development on Craighead County Road 7276. The deal was completed Dec...
Comments / 0