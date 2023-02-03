Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech

Frederick Douglass was once a candidate for Vice-President of the United States. In 1872, the first woman to ever run for President, Victoria Woodhull of the Equal Rights Party, named Douglass as her potential Vice-President without his knowledge or consent. She wrongly concluded that combining women's suffrage voters and abolitionists might bring her to victory. Douglass supported Republican candidate Ulysses S. Grant and never publicly acknowledged his nomination from another Party. Grant won reelection in a landslide.

1 DAY AGO