Gwynedd Mercy University Hosting Summer 2023 Programs
Gwynedd Mercy University, will be hosting summer programs for high school-aged students looking to explore their passions and experience what it’s like to be a college student. Programs will be led by GMercyU faculty with the assistance of current students. Attendees will utilize GMercyU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities in...
Holy Family University Awarded ‘It’s On Us’ PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
WCU, Cheyney Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
MCCC to Host Three-Day Presidential Symposium on Diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
Author, activist and educator Dr. Lorene Cary will be this year’s keynote speaker at Montgomery County Community College’s Presidential Symposium on Diversity. In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. The events are free and open to the community.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography.
actionnews5.com
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
Main Line Couple Balances Career Duties That Include a Current, High-Profile Business Trip to Arizona
Like many, a Haverford couple balances the daily responsibilities of careers, chores, and child-rearing responsibilities. But a closer look reveals more: This clan comprises Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and wife Carlyne. Gina Lizzo profiled the family in Main Line Today. Carlyne describes her household as typical. “My husband takes...
How Ambler Is Beating the Dubious Distinction of ‘Asbestos Capital of the World’
Scrappily resilient Ambler has labored mightily to reinvent itself from an industrial past that once brought with it the distinction of being the “Asbestos Capital of the World.” Michael Frost, of Hidden City, chronicled the area’s transformation that balanced both safety and preservation. The source of the...
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play in or parents to burn some calories shoveling.
Wissahickon School District Delays Opening Feb. 13; Students Can Stay Up to Watch Super Bowl LVII
Wissahickon is among the Philadelphia area school districts that are delaying opening next Monday, owing to the Super Bowl. As the Birds face off Feb 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., the game’s broadcast — and the wished-for, hoped-for, prayed-for local celebrations to follow — will most likely stretch into the night.
D2 Organization Keeping Options Open for Vacant Office Building in Collegeville
1000 Campus Drive, Collegeville, an available office building from D2 Organization. With the office market still facing many uncertainties, East Norriton’s D2 Organization has opted to keep all options open for a vacant office building in Collegeville. Paul Schwedelson reported on the opportunity for the Philadelphia Business Journal. D2...
Fortune: Fort Washington’s Toll Brothers Is the No. 1 Most Admired Home Builder Worldwide
For the eighth year running, Toll Brothers — the Fort Washington–headquartered builder of luxury homes — has topped Fortune magazine’s list of most admired companies of 2023. The distinction recognized the company in the home builder subset of commercial entities worldwide. Fortune’s analysts worked with partner...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Wall Street Journal: Empire State Building Honor Eagles, and New Yorkers are Not Pleased
The top of the Empire State Building shone in green and white lights on Sunday evening to honor the Philadelphia Eagles, and many New Yorkers were not pleased, write Jennifer Calfas and Ginger Adams Otis for The Wall Street Journal. “Fly @Eagles Fly!” posted the Empire State Building on Twitter...
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Restaurateurs’ Humble Beginnings — Four Dishes Cooked in Insta Pots — Launch Ardmore Success
Levi Hernández and daughter María-José Hernández. When Maria-José Hernández and her father Levi opened Venezuelan restaurant Autana in. in 2020, its operations were humble. But its reputation quickly spread, reported Craig LaBan at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Culinary skill runs is multigenerational the Hernández clan....
Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
