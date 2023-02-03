ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

KTLO

Taylor rallies SIU Edwardsville over Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Ray’Sean Taylor sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally SIU Edwardsville to an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday. Damarco Minor made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Cougars (16-9, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Taylor finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt added 13 points.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
edglentoday.com

16th Win: Taylor Delivers Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater At Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ray'Sean Taylor has had big moments wearing the Cougar uniform. Saturday night, he added another one to his resume. Tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night at Jack Stephens Center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision

The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Please, welcome back the sun today

The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tourcounsel.com

Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Body found in vehicle in White River

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was located Sunday morning in the White River, and a body was found inside. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office around 6:35 of a possible vehicle in the river at Sylamore. Stone County authorities, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Sylamore/Allison Fire Department, reportedly located the vehicle with a body inside.
IZARD COUNTY, AR

