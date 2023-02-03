ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Minnesota Set to Open Spring Season in Hawaii

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's volleyball team will take on the University of Hawai'i for a pair of spring matches on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. First serve for both matches is slated for 7 p.m. local time (11 p.m. CT).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kapunahou.org

The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez

Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu

Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Instability continues to linger over east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Residential fire extinguished in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy