Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
No. 1 UH men’s volleyball back this week after being idle
Hawaii earned all 22 first-place votes in the NVA/AVCA men's national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kapaa wins their first HHSAA DII girls basketball championship over Hanalani, 54-37
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Division II girls basketball Championship was rocking the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on the big island on Saturday night. Kapaa of Kauai took on Hanalani for D2 supremacy. It would be the year of the Warriors as Kapaa captures their first HHSAA title in program history,...
Hawaii football returns to run and shoot on first day of spring practice
Spring ball for Hawaii runs from Feb. 6 to March 3.
scoringlive.com
Girls state soccer title games moved to Waipahu HS; all consolation games canceled
The HHSAA has announced that all of Satuday's scheduled consolations games for the final day of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex have been canceled due to inclement weather. Both title games — Kapaa vs. PAC-5 in Division II and No. 2 Punahou...
Hawaii women’s basketball scores season-high in 80-58 victory
The University of Hawaii women's basketball team had a season-high in points on Saturday night.
Hepa’s big game gets Hawaii men’s basketball back on track in win over Cal Poly
Kamaka Hepa finished one point shy of his career-high on Saturday.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Set to Open Spring Season in Hawaii
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's volleyball team will take on the University of Hawai'i for a pair of spring matches on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. First serve for both matches is slated for 7 p.m. local time (11 p.m. CT).
kapunahou.org
The Legacy of E.K. Fernandez
Almost everyone on Oahu has been to a carnival or fair provided by E.K. Fernandez. The carnival rides, games, and food company was founded in 1903 and remains family owned today. According to the E.K. Fernandez website, their first carnival was the Maui County Fair in 1915. Many people know them for their thrilling rides and games, but their early events involved animals, such as elephants! In fact, their elephant Daisy was the first to be imported to Hawaii. Oahu’s 50th State Fair, which resumed this past summer after three years of hiatus, featured many rides provided by E.K. Fernandez.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinews.online
Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu
Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “They have a...
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Instability continues to linger over east end of state
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
123-year-old Hanakeoki canoe damaged in bad weather
The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai'i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai
This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix. There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Kealoha victim Gerard Puana said his portion of a...
Residential fire extinguished in Mililani
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
Comments / 0