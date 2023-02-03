Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat.
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea topping WSL despite not yet hitting their best form
Emma Hayes conceded that Chelsea are not yet playing their best football despite topping the WSL, but that getting three points even when not firing on all cylinders is what it takes to win league titles.
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Manchester City
Man City are the Premier League's crisis club of the week.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Jurgen Klopp hits out at journalist following Liverpool's loss at Wolves
Jurgen Klopp reacted furiously to a question from the press in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-0 thrashing by Wolves on Saturday.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
Jesse Marsch sacked as Leeds manager after dismal run of form
Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties as Leeds United manager.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
Real Madrid await news on Thibaut Courtois injury ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a major injury doubt for the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
Gabriel apologises for red card tackle on Vinicius Junior
Gabriel has apologised for the tackle on Vinicius Junior that got him sent off in Valencia's defeat to Real Madrid.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 22
The best goals of gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
