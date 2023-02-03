Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Is 2023 the best OL class of the James Franklin era?
Penn State fans, welcome back to my mailbag. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State wrestlers complete dominant weekend with 35-8 victory at Indiana
It’s far from a stretch to say that Penn State has begun its peak toward the NCAA wrestling postseason. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, now 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten, followed a 20-point win over No. 5 Ohio State on Friday in Columbus with a 35-8 victory over No. 22 Indiana (7-3/3-3) on Sunday in Bloomington, the school’s 41st straight win.
Can Drew Shelton follow in Olu Fashanu’s footsteps and become Penn State’s next standout tackle?
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class played a major role in the Lions’ 11-2 season that concluded with a two-touchdown victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and linebacker Abdul Carter established themselves as first-year stars.
Mid-Penn girls basketball Fab 5: Commonwealth champ leans in, Mechanicsburg earns bump
Every Monday through the regular season, PennLive will publish its girls basketball Fab 5 rankings, where we identify the top trending programs in the Mid-Penn Conference. Teams are listed in descending order with overall record. 5. Altoona (13-7)
No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting
Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. State College, Pa. — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a...
d9and10sports.com
Top Seed be Damned, Brookville Dynasty Continues with D9 2A Dual Meet Championship Win Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville avenged an early season loss to Clearfield, downing the top-seeded Bison, 33-26, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, to claim its 10th consecutive District 9 2A Dual Meet Championships and advance to the state team tournament in Hershey. “It was really how we thought it would go...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in State College, PA
State College is a municipality in Centre County, Pennsylvania, primarily known as the home of Penn State University. Originally just a village, State College was soon incorporated into a borough when Penn State University grew rapidly since its establishment during the mid-1800s. Because of this, the municipality has evolved into...
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Scott Barger, Manny Nichols announced candidacy for Blair County Commissioner
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Scott Barger and Manny Nichols announced Friday they are running for Blair County Commissioner. Barger and Nichols, of Hollidaysburg, announced the launch of their campaigns in front of a slew of guests, including former state representative John McGinnis. Barger said if elected, a big focus of his is taking accountability as […]
Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner
Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
State Rep. Jim Rigby opens new office in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby is inviting the public to stop by his new district office that opened in Cresson. The office will formally open on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 7447 Admiral Peary Highway. The office will be open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. “Realignment of […]
New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
