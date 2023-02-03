ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State flattens no. 22 Indiana, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall. 125 Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
PennLive.com

‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting

Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. State College, Pa. — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in State College, PA

State College is a municipality in Centre County, Pennsylvania, primarily known as the home of Penn State University. Originally just a village, State College was soon incorporated into a borough when Penn State University grew rapidly since its establishment during the mid-1800s. Because of this, the municipality has evolved into...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault

Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner

Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Rep. Jim Rigby opens new office in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby is inviting the public to stop by his new district office that opened in Cresson. The office will formally open on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 7447 Admiral Peary Highway. The office will be open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. “Realignment of […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy