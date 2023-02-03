ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling

NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting

Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs

PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school

High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland

A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 25-31, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 25-31, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Patrick Cassner Sr. to Jill Snyder, Stanley Avenue Extended, Guilford Township, $100,000. Travis Finks to David Metzler, Jacks Mill Road, St. Thomas Township, $187,000. Beverly Fahrney to Dakota Barnhart,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
