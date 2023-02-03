Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn girls basketball Fab 5: Commonwealth champ leans in, Mechanicsburg earns bump
Every Monday through the regular season, PennLive will publish its girls basketball Fab 5 rankings, where we identify the top trending programs in the Mid-Penn Conference. Teams are listed in descending order with overall record. 5. Altoona (13-7)
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
PIAA Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships: Brackets and tournament schedule
The PIAA has released its brackets for the Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships, which will begin Monday with preliminary-round action at local sites before shifting to Hershey’s Giant Center for the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals and consolations. Here’s a look at brackets from the PIAA along...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Is 2023 the best OL class of the James Franklin era?
Penn State fans, welcome back to my mailbag. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State wrestlers complete dominant weekend with 35-8 victory at Indiana
It’s far from a stretch to say that Penn State has begun its peak toward the NCAA wrestling postseason. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, now 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten, followed a 20-point win over No. 5 Ohio State on Friday in Columbus with a 35-8 victory over No. 22 Indiana (7-3/3-3) on Sunday in Bloomington, the school’s 41st straight win.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling
NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting
Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
Can Drew Shelton follow in Olu Fashanu’s footsteps and become Penn State’s next standout tackle?
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class played a major role in the Lions’ 11-2 season that concluded with a two-touchdown victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and linebacker Abdul Carter established themselves as first-year stars.
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Cabin Fever Music Fest, Saturday, Feb 25th
It’s back! I am so excited that this is back. We’re putting COVID and all it did to our fundraisers in the rearview mirror and the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter is hosting our Cabin Fever Music Fest for the first time in two years!. The Cabin Fever Music...
local21news.com
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Dec. 25-31, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Dec. 25-31, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Patrick Cassner Sr. to Jill Snyder, Stanley Avenue Extended, Guilford Township, $100,000. Travis Finks to David Metzler, Jacks Mill Road, St. Thomas Township, $187,000. Beverly Fahrney to Dakota Barnhart,...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
