Trump news – live: Trump lashes out at DeSantis and 2024 rivals as Allen Weisselberg could face more charges

Donald Trump has claimed Ron DeSantis wept tears and begged for his endorsement in the 2018 Florida governor’s race, in what marks the former president’s latest attack on a potential 2024 GOP rival.

Speaking on podcast “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Thursday, Mr Trump sought to take credit for Mr DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial win, saying his chances were “dead” until he pledged his support.

“He was dead, he was leaving the race. He came over and he begged me, begged me, for an endorsement. He was getting ready to drop out,” he said.

“There were tears coming down from his eyes. He said: ‘If you endorse me, I’ll win.’ So I end up doing it, and he wins.”

The former president, who announced his bid in November, also ramped up his attacks on other potential Republican rivals, calling Nikki Haley “overly ambitious”.

While Mr DeSantis is yet to announce a 2024 presidential bid to take on Mr Trump, former South Carolina governor Ms Haley is expected to formally launch her run on 15 February. This would make her the first Republican to publicly confirm she is challenging Mr Trump.