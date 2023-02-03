Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
False idols, money on fire, hate-filled children: Sarah Huckabee Sanders paints bleak picture of Biden's America
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders zeroed in on culture war issues in her response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, excoriating “the radical left’s America." "I'll be the first to admit, President Biden and I don't have a lot in common," she said. "I'm...
Biden calls out Republicans who heckled his State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called out Republican lawmakers who booed when he accused them of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address, pointing out that several of them have expressed support for those cuts. "My Republican friends, they seemed shocked when I...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union
Just a day after delivering his State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin, where he will try to sell some of the messages from his speech. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster spoke to college students in the state to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 8, 2023.
Biden: Federal government will 'buy American' for all infrastructure projects
President Biden announced all construction materials used for federal infrastructure projects would be required to be "made in America" during his 2023 State of the Union address.Feb. 8, 2023.
Republicans heckle Biden after he swipes at their Social Security positions
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans at several points in his State of the Union address, but he provoked the fiercest reaction when he said some in the party want to gut Medicare and Social Security. “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some...
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
Rep. Matt Gaetz quietly appointed to committee investigating government 'weaponization'
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has quietly appointed Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led the unsuccessful push to derail McCarthy's bid for speaker, to the select committee investigating the so-called weaponization of the federal government. There was no announcement of Gaetz's appointment by either McCarthy, R-Calif., or Rep....
Biden draws second smallest State of the Union audience in at least 30 years
NEW YORK — An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on television, the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years, the Nielsen company said on Wednesday. It was also down nearly 28% from the 38.2 million...
Joe Biden voters evaluate his presidency two years in
NBC News' Shaquille Brewster spoke with voters in blue Dane County, Wisconsin, about how their views of Joe Biden’s presidency have changed over the last year.Feb. 8, 2023.
House Republicans take their first swat at Biden’s Covid response
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans took their first crack at Biden administration officials over their response to the Covid pandemic during a hearing Wednesday as part of a wider push to use their new power in Washington to probe everything from the actions of the FBI to the business dealings of the president's son.
Americans speak out before State of the Union
Ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, polls show that Americans are dissatisfied with the current state of the nation. NBC News’ Peter Alexander spoke to a group of North Carolina residents about their concerns.Feb. 7, 2023.
Romney tells Santos he does not belong in Congress
Prior to Biden’s State of the Union address, Senator Mitt Romney appeared to confront freshman Congressman George Santos who is facing calls to resign after he admitted to lying about much of his background. NBC’s Ali Vitali has more on why Romney called Santos a “sick puppy” to reporters. Feb. 9, 2023.
GOP 2024 hopefuls have some catching up to do in fundraising
If any Republican hopes to unseat former President Donald Trump as the leader of the GOP and win the Republican nomination for president next year, they probably need to raise some serious cash — and they better do it quickly. Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., had over $54 million...
Former Twitter executives testify at House hearing on handling of Hunter Biden laptop story
Former Twitter executives testified before the House Oversight Committee for a hearing on the social media site's handling of articles about Hunter Biden. House Republicans focused questioning on possible suppression of the story on the platform while some Democrats spent time about extremists promoting false claims. NBC's Jacob Ward reports.Feb. 8, 2023.
President Erdogan visits Turkish earthquake victims
“Clearly, there have been shortfalls,” admitted the president in response to criticism of his government’s relief efforts. However, “It is impossible to be prepared to face a disaster like this,” he continued.Feb. 8, 2023.
