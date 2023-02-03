ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
NBC News

How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

Just a day after delivering his State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin, where he will try to sell some of the messages from his speech. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster spoke to college students in the state to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 8, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Romney tells Santos he does not belong in Congress

Prior to Biden’s State of the Union address, Senator Mitt Romney appeared to confront freshman Congressman George Santos who is facing calls to resign after he admitted to lying about much of his background. NBC’s Ali Vitali has more on why Romney called Santos a “sick puppy” to reporters. Feb. 9, 2023.
NBC News

GOP 2024 hopefuls have some catching up to do in fundraising

If any Republican hopes to unseat former President Donald Trump as the leader of the GOP and win the Republican nomination for president next year, they probably need to raise some serious cash — and they better do it quickly. Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., had over $54 million...
NBC News

President Erdogan visits Turkish earthquake victims

“Clearly, there have been shortfalls,” admitted the president in response to criticism of his government’s relief efforts. However, “It is impossible to be prepared to face a disaster like this,” he continued.Feb. 8, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

581K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy