3 U.S. tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being told to stop recording in popular area
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop recording in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
Two arrested in plot targeting Baltimore power grid
The FBI says two people were arrested in a "racially motivated" plot to attack Baltimore's power grid.Feb. 6, 2023.
Another intruder breaches Joint Base Andrews, prompting a resident to open fire
WASHINGTON — Another intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases, and this time a resident opened fire on the trespasser, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement late Monday. During the incident, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m....
Video released in police shooting of double amputee Anthony Lowe
The fatal shooting of Lowe, who was armed with a knife, sparked protests this weekend over the force used against a person with a disability. NBC News’ Niala Charles has more details on the video.Feb. 6, 2023.
Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes exceeds 6,000
The death toll of two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria has surpassed 6,000 in addition to 10,000 people injured. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how rescue workers fear survivors trapped will not outlive cold temperatures and aftershocks throughout the night.Feb. 7, 2023.
Off-duty officer shot during Facebook Marketplace transaction turned robbery
The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot in the head when he attempted to purchase a vehicle he found on Facebook Marketplace. NBC’s Steven Romo explains how similar robberies are happening across the U.S. Feb. 7, 2023.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Two white supremacists arrested after plot to wipeout Baltimore’s power grid
The FBI says two white supremacists, Sarah Clendaniel and Brandon Russell, were plotting to wipe out Baltimore’s power grid within the coming weeks. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the alleged plan to spray five substations with gunfire.Feb. 7, 2023.
Tears as earthquake survivor rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey
Onlookers wept with relief and anguish after a survivor was pulled from the rubble of a building more than 24 hours after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Fear of more quakes haunts Turkish rescuers trying to save survivors from the wreckage
Gaziantep, an ancient Turkish city badly damaged by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,600 people in the country and in neighboring Syria, was paralyzed Monday by widespread destruction — and by panic, survivors told NBC News. While rescue teams were pulling the living and the...
Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands
The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria is over 3,700 and still rising as buildings are continuing to fall. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports more on the deadly hit and the aftershock fears.Feb. 7, 2023.
Shooting Chinese balloon down over water lets U.S. examine spy tech ‘under a microscope’: Full Himes
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the “gang of eight” describes what U.S. intelligence has learned about the Chinese spy balloon.Feb. 6, 2023.
FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid
FBI agents in Baltimore have released disturbing images of two suspects who they say were planning to take down the city’s power grid in an alleged racially motivated plot that aimed to “completely destroy the city.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk breaks down what authorities have revealed about the foiled plot and the suspects. Feb. 7, 2023.
Resident describes devastation in Syria after deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake
As rescue workers comb through the rubble in Atarib, Syria, following the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region, Abdulkafi Alhamdo describes the devastation caused to the area and explains how years of attacks from the Syrian regime have corroded the town’s emergency infrastructure.Feb. 6, 2023.
Drone footage shows collapsed buildings in Turkey
Drone footage captured the debris of a building in the Turkish town of Cukurova after it collapsed due to a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Syria. Reports indicate thousands have died and more than 3,000 buildings have collapsed.Feb. 6, 2023.
Dramatic footage shows moment of powerful aftershock live on Turkish TV
A live television broadcast captured the moment two consecutive aftershocks hit Malatya, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the country earlier in the day.Feb. 6, 2023.
