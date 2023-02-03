ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes exceeds 6,000

The death toll of two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria has surpassed 6,000 in addition to 10,000 people injured. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how rescue workers fear survivors trapped will not outlive cold temperatures and aftershocks throughout the night.Feb. 7, 2023.
Drone footage shows collapsed buildings in Turkey

Drone footage captured the debris of a building in the Turkish town of Cukurova after it collapsed due to a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Syria. Reports indicate thousands have died and more than 3,000 buildings have collapsed.Feb. 6, 2023.
