Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
sheenmagazine.com
Black History Month Spotlight : Attorney, Entrepreneur Author: MJ Radford Is A Force To Be Reckoned With!
Miami, Fl – MJ Radford has long used her talents to help others in law, business, and her community. With the release of her first book, MJ is expanding her reach far and wide. Mind(in)g Me: Overcoming Mental Trials and Self Image to Revive Inner Power, one of the...
sheenmagazine.com
Grown-ish’s Grant Hall Speaks on Success & Your Authentic Self
When I spoke with Grant for this interview, it was immediately evident that he possessed a genuine politeness and graciousness that can be rare in the entertainment industry. His authenticity flowed into his insights on the characters he plays, how he defines success, and his encouragement to other dreamers. Read on for our insightful and encouraging chat, below.
sheenmagazine.com
Music Industry Veteran and Public Relations Specialist, RA-FAEL BLANCO Named SVP of Media Relations and Communications
New York, NY – The SRG-ILS Group (Universal Music Group/Virgin Music), proudly announces the promotion of Ra-Fael Blanco from VP of Media Relations to SVP of Media Relations and Communications for the label. Ra-Fael will continue to oversee Public Relations and Media efforts for mega-clients, Chaka Khan, Brian McKnight,...
sheenmagazine.com
Viola Davis Earn EGOT At Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration
Hollywood leading lady Viola Davis achieved EGOT status at Sunday night’s 65th Grammy Awards. Davis attained the honor for the best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording category for her narration in her memoir, “Finding Me,” at Sunday night’s 65th annual Grammy awards. The actress graced the...
sheenmagazine.com
“Authenticity is my Superpower”: Meagan Good Talks Her Successes, Lessons & Halle Berry
Meagan Good appeared as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show this past Monday. There, she opened up about a myriad of topics including her faith & mental health—”Yes, we are strong, but it doesn’t mean we don’t need to be taken care of too”. Continue below for video and our recap…
