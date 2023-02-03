ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHEEN Magazine Celebrates JODY WATLEY For Black History Month

Happy Black History Month! Sheen Magazine salutes this amazingly inspiration iconic trendsetter in music, video, fashion and style, the fabulous JODY WATLEY!. As a solo artist, the beautiful pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number #1s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.
The Galentines Day Gala Creates Empowerment Opportunities for Women

The Galentine’s Day Gala is an annual event that celebrates and empowers women. The gala features a variety of activities, including networking, mentorship, and workshops designed to help women achieve their goals and succeed in their careers. The Galentine’s Day Gala is a premier experience catered to and created...

