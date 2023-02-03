Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More

Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Grayson Waller Calls Out Shawn Michaels Following WWE NXT Storyline Suspension Announcement
A one-week storyline suspension has been announced for WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller. As noted, Waller interrupted WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call on Saturday night, right after Waller was defeated by NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the Steel Cage main event. You can see the video below.
Booker T Addresses Reports About Reality Of Wrestling’s Partnership With WWE After Booking NXT’s Ivy Nile
Over the weekend it was reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward” before Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
Big WWE NXT Title Feud Revealed for WrestleMania 39 Weekend After Bron Breakker Retains at Vengeance Day
The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event saw Bron Breakker retain the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match, and it looks like he already has his next challenger. Per the stipulation announced on the Kickoff pre-show, the only way to win the...
Sonya Deville Cut Open At WWE Live Event
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville took place at Sunday’s house show in Pensacola, Florida, at the Pensacola Bay Center. Flair pinned Morgan with a roll up. Deville was helped to the back by medical staff. The good news is that the...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
WWE Stable Officially Switches Brands, Angle Planned for Tonight
Maximum Male Models are officially on the WWE RAW roster. Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor), where Dupri looked like she was interested in recruiting Otis of Alpha Academy. In an update, all three...
Mandy Rose Details WWE Release, Says She Hasn’t Ruled Out Wrestling Return
Mandy Rose joined Renée Paquette on The Sessions podcast to discuss her WWE departure and wrestling future among other topics. In December, WWE released Rose one day after her NXT Women’s Championship reign ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez due to the content she had been posting on her FanTime website.
Seth Rollins Calls John Cena The GOAT, Says Cena Has Remained A Mentor To Him
Seth Rollins has high praise for his old rival, John Cena. The Visionary spoke about the former 16-time world champion during a recent chat with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where he referred to Cena as the Greatest of All Time, and a man he still very much considers a mentor. Highlights from Rollins’ interview can be found below.
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 2/3/2023
– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped the previous Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph were on commentary. – Sol Ruca defeated Lash Legend. Ruca continues to develop a following and she carried Legend through this one. Legend worked on the arm and neck but Ruca hit signature offense and won with the Sol Snatcher.
Samoa Joe Praises Michael Cole, Gives Advice To Inexperienced Wrestlers
Samoa Joe spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I gained so much respect from Michael Cole and seeing what he actually does for the company. It goes far beyond the camera and seeing what he has to put up with. I realized this is a man who, like anybody else in the world, would have broken under the pressure that he’s under consistently week after week after week. He was a big help too. He fully believed in me and did everything he could to put me in the best position to succeed.”
New Match Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Tonight’s RAW opened up with The Grit Couple coming to the ring to call out The Judgment Day. The back & forth on the mic led to Phoenix issuing the challenge for Elimination Chamber. It was said that Ripley is on a WWE promotional tour, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. The segment ended with Balor, Mysterio and Damian Priest triple teaming Edge until The Street Profits made the save.
Reality Of Wrestling Will Be Working With WWE NXT Moving Forward, Booker T Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be working with NXT moving forward. The Texas-based promotion, which has a strong alumni including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, wrote the following on Twitter:. Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to...
Shawn Michaels Confronted By Grayson Waller, Michaels Talks Dijak’s Finger, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call after Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Below are highlights:. * Michaels said they put on a phenomenal show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day, the roster and everyone enjoyed being there....
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
WWE House Show Results From Pensacola, Florida 2/5/23
Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center from Wrestling Headlines’ own Calvin Martin, who was in attendance for the show:. 1. Bianca Belair d. Bayley w/ IYO SKY via DQ after SKY interfered. Becky Lynch made the save...
Charlotte Flair with WWE NXT Superstars In Vengeance Day Cold Open, Kickoff Pre-show Video for Tonight
Below is the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff pre-show video for tonight, featuring Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, McKenzie Mitchell and others:. Below is the opening video for tonight’s Vengeance Day Premium Liv Event, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The cold open features Flair previewing the show along with the competitors in tonight’s matches:
Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return Announced
WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW. We noted earlier how Lesnar was in Orlando for tonight’s RAW, and scheduled to appear on the show. WWE has now confirmed the appearance. “With Elimination Chamber just weeks away, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw! How much destruction will...
AKIRA On Signing With MLW, Talks Looking Up To Shinsuke Nakamura
Indie star and new MLW signee AKIRA recently joined PW Mania for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how the great Shinsuke Nakamura was a huge inspiration to him growing up. Highlights from the interview are below. On the signing with MLW and the online reports:. So I...
