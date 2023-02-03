ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nicola Bulley: partner of missing woman talks of search ‘brick wall’

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7uCu_0kbAl21U00
Nicola Bulley missing<br>A member of the public lines the road into St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, with missing posters of Nicola Bulley, 45, as police continue their search for the missing woman who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre. Picture date: Friday February 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Bulley. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

The partner of the missing woman Nicola Bulley has said every scenario has come to a “brick wall” as he pledged to “stay strong” for their daughters.

Speaking near the scene where she was last seen, Paul Ansell said the mystery of her disappearance was “absolutely impossible” to comprehend.

Bulley, 45, a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, vanished while walking her dog after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school last Friday morning . Her mobile phone and the lead and harness for her dog, a springer spaniel called Willow, were found on a bench close to the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre in the Lancashire countryside.

Ansell told broadcasters on Friday: “I don’t really have anything to say other than what the family said yesterday. My whole focus is the two girls. Stay strong for them. I’m scared that if I put any focus on to anything else it’s going to take my focus off that.”

He went on: “I just can’t believe that we’re a week on, and as yet, it seems we’re no further on. It just seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around any of it.”

“Every single scenario comes to a brick wall,” he added. “And then all we’re doing is sitting there going round and round going through every scenario. Back to the first scenario and do the whole thing again. All day long, that’s all we’re doing.”

Asked how he was coping, he said: “I don’t know how I’m coping. I don’t want to think about it. It’s just about the girls. I’m there for them. I don’t really want to elaborate on that. I don’t want to take my eye off that.”

He thanked the community for the support shown, adding: “We’re never going to lose the hope, of course we’re not. It’s as though she has vanished into thin air. It’s insane.”

Interactive

Meanwhile, a woman approached as a potential witness by police investigating the disappearance said she “doesn’t know anything”. Christine Bowman, 67, had been identified as someone who may have been one of the last people to see Bulley before her disappearance as she walked her dog near the river.

Related: ‘People don’t vanish’: family of missing Nicola Bulley appeal for information

Bowman, a retired teacher, was traced following a police appeal and told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers. She added: “It has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”

Lancashire constabulary have launched a huge search operation and have said despite “unanswered questions”, people should not “speculate or spread false rumours” about Bulley’s disappearance.

Police divers using specialist equipment have been seen searching the River Wyre below where Bulley’s items were found on the bench. She was last seen at 9.10am last Friday while walking her dog. She had logged on to a work Teams call, which ended at 9.30am while she was still logged on.

Bulley and her family are originally from Essex but moved to Lancashire about 25 years ago.

Lancashire constabulary have said they do not believe any crime has been committed and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
The Independent

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Missing dog walker has ‘little girls who need their mummy home’, partner says

A woman who vanished while walking her dog has “two little girls that need their mummy home”, her boyfriend said as a major search continues.Nicola Bulley, 45, went missing on Friday morning – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In an update on Monday, police said they are keeping an “open mind” about what happened but do not believe Ms Bulley was attacked.The dog, springer spaniel Willow, was found loose between the river and bench.Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell,...
The Independent

‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends

A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
The Guardian

The Guardian

566K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy