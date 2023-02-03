ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Providence College names inaugural Nursing Department Chair in new nursing school

Providence College (PC) announced today that it has selected Nancy Meedzan, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC as the Inaugural Nursing Department Chair in the College’s new School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Dr. Meedzan, who is currently a professor and dean of the Cummings School of Nursing at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, will begin her tenure at PC on July 1. Dr. Meedzan will also be appointed to the faculty as a professor of nursing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eviction of Community Care Alliance and MAP Behavioral Health moving forward – Richard Asinof

The efforts by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals to evict the Community Care Alliance from its state-owned facility at 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket continues to move forward, with the tentative dates of Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24, put on the calendar to show the property to people who want to participate in the bidding process.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ART! Aquidneck Island High School Art Show & Anthony Quinn at DeBlois Gallery

The DeBlois Gallery offers this week’s featured art event. The Annual Aquidneck Island High School Art Show and a very special featured exhibit of renowned actor and artist Anthony Quinn’s paintings and sculpture, in collaboration with the Anthony Quinn Foundation, supporting Art in Education. The 23rd Annual Aquidneck...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

