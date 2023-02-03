Providence College (PC) announced today that it has selected Nancy Meedzan, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC as the Inaugural Nursing Department Chair in the College’s new School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Dr. Meedzan, who is currently a professor and dean of the Cummings School of Nursing at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, will begin her tenure at PC on July 1. Dr. Meedzan will also be appointed to the faculty as a professor of nursing.

