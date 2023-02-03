Read full article on original website
Related
rinewstoday.com
Dr. Stephen Skoly returns to hold State of Rhode Island accountable
Going back to the most restrictive part of the COVID pandemic time, Dr. Stephen Skoly, a maxillofacial surgeon providing acute care not only to the general public, but working on prisoners from the ACI and patients from the Eleanor Slater Hospital and forensic units who had severe oral injuries such as broken jaws, gunshots to the mouth area, etc. found himself unable to comply with restrictions imposed on him, and therefore unable to practice. In some instances, Dr. Skoly is the only practitioner in Rhode Island to do this type of work. His Cranston office also provides regular oral surgery, implants, and other surgical work not done by routine dentists. While dentists have been decreasing in numbers in Rhode Island, maxillofacial surgeons are even more rare.
rinewstoday.com
25th anniversary of The Autism Project marked by training here, around the world
In Celebration of Their 25 Anniversary, The Autism Project Donates 25 Hours of Training and Consultation to People Around the World. The Autism Project (TAP) was built on the belief that all professionals, parents, and caregivers require specialized education, training, and assistance in order to best support the autistic people in their lives. Twenty-five years after its incorporation, TAP celebrated their anniversary through the creation of the “25 Hours for 25 Years” initiative. The TAP team was able to donate training and consultation to organizations who otherwise may not have access to their services in Rhode Island and across the globe.
Comments / 0