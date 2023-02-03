Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Is A Big Draw For WWE
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes made his big return from injury by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes is a huge draw for the company. Before Rhodes was...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 406,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Seperate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Continues To Express Interest In Purchasing WWE
Tony Khan continues to express interest in purchasing WWE. After the news came out that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE to facilitate a sale, the AEW President indicated that he was more than willing to discuss buying the billion-dollar company. During a recent appearance on “The Mark Hoke Show,”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News Why WWE Booked Raw Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the WWE Royal Rumble. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber. Reigns is also scheduled to defend his title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Being The Elite & AEW Dark Elevation (Videos), More
The latest episode of ‘Being the Elite’ is online and features some footage from the Chris Jericho Cruise. The new episode, titled “Goodnight, Son,” was released on Monday morning and you can watch it below:. This past week, Make-A-Wish announced that former WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson,...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For NWA ‘Nuff Said’
EC3 will be facing off against Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said, which takes place on Saturday. You can check out the official announcement and the updated lineup for NWA Nuff Said below:. * NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. * No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mixed Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Edge and Finn Balor are looking to end their war once and for all with a mixed tag-team match later this month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At last October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Balor defeated Edge in an I-Quit match after threatening to conchairto Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to quit.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results February 6, 2023
Hello and welcome to the eWrestlingNews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw coming from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Brock Lesnar returns tonight. Angelo Dawkins and Damien Priest fight for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Elias and Montez Ford will go one on one for the final spot in the Chamber. A Fatal 4-Way match is set to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch will finally get her hands on Bayley in a Steel Cage match. The action is packed with just two more Raw episodes left before WWE Elimination Chamber!
ewrestlingnews.com
Several ROH Stars Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Show
On Monday, Beyond Wrestling announced that Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora would no longer be appearing at one of their upcoming shows. The AEW/ROH wrestlers had been advertised for the Perfection or Vanity show in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 26. It’s been reported that ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Pensacola, Florida: Rollins vs. Rhodes
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. WWE Undisputed Tag...
Comments / 0