Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes, Makes Roman Reigns Feud Personal
This week on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes and made the latter’s WrestleMania main event match with Roman Reigns personal. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn the right to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Discusses Sami Zayn’s Babyface Turn At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This was after Reigns asked Zayn to assault a beaten Kevin Owens with the weapon. The turn came after weeks of dissension in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Continues To Express Interest In Purchasing WWE
Tony Khan continues to express interest in purchasing WWE. After the news came out that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE to facilitate a sale, the AEW President indicated that he was more than willing to discuss buying the billion-dollar company. During a recent appearance on “The Mark Hoke Show,”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Seperate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 406,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Hager Reveals What It’s Like Working For Tony Khan, & More
During the latest edition of “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” AEW wrestler Jake Hager commented on AEW having a large roster, how it’s been working for Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On AEW having a large roster: “We...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mixed Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Edge and Finn Balor are looking to end their war once and for all with a mixed tag-team match later this month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At last October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Balor defeated Edge in an I-Quit match after threatening to conchairto Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to quit.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Bobby Lashley Lacks “Killer Instinct”
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer critiqued the recent WWE performances of Bobby Lashley. He thinks Lashley is ‘missing something.’. Nash said, “I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems...
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Swerve Strickland Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In Wrestling
AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland is a multi-faceted talent. Apart from being known for his high-flying and technical wrestling style, Strickland is also popular for his Swerve City Podcast and his music career. During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Perspective” podcast, Strickland discussed his projects outside wrestling, noting that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sonya Deville Provides Injury Update
We reported last night here on eWn that Sonya Deville suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Pensacola, FL. The injury resulted in the finish of a match involving Deville, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan to be improvised. Deville took to Twitter late last night to reveal that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Suggests Date & Location For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
All Elite Wrestling has yet to announce the date and location for the 2023 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Last year, the event took place during Memorial Day weekend on May 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. On the Mark Hoke Show, AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Gifted With Original WWE Intercontinental Title He Won In 1999
Chris Jericho has been gifted with the original WWF Intercontinental Championship that the Canadian first captured in 1999. After debuting in the WWF in August 1999, Jericho captured his first of a record nine Intercontinental Championships at that year’s Armageddon pay-per-view event. On his Rock ‘n Rager cruise, Jericho...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Bill Reveals How Diamond Dallas Page Helped Him With His Recovery
During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Big Bill (Big Cass/W. Morrissey) opened up about his recovery journey, including the help he received from Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and using what he went through to help others. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Al Snow Talks AEW’s Roster Size And Cody Rhodes In WWE
In an interview last week on AdFreeShow.com, former WWE and ECW performer Al Snow gave his thoughts on a variety of topics in the world of wrestling, both past and present. Al Snow LIVE saw the semi-retired athlete discuss subjects such as the bloated roster size of AEW, as well as Cody Rhodes’ first run with WWE.
Comments / 0