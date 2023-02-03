Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.

1 DAY AGO