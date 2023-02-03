Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Continues To Express Interest In Purchasing WWE
Tony Khan continues to express interest in purchasing WWE. After the news came out that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE to facilitate a sale, the AEW President indicated that he was more than willing to discuss buying the billion-dollar company. During a recent appearance on “The Mark Hoke Show,”...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Would Love The Chance To Compete In New Japan Pro Wrestling
Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is hopeful that she will one day get the opportunity to compete for New Japan. After a professional bodybuilding career, Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and would capture her first title, the 24/7 Championship, in November 2021. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Brooke was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Sees Brock Lesnar As His “End Boss”
Gunther is still pushing for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar days after they had a showdown in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. This has been a match that Gunther has talked about wanting to have in the past and nearly got it at WrestleMania 39. As late as December,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Discusses Sami Zayn’s Babyface Turn At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This was after Reigns asked Zayn to assault a beaten Kevin Owens with the weapon. The turn came after weeks of dissension in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Seperate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Gifted With Original WWE Intercontinental Title He Won In 1999
Chris Jericho has been gifted with the original WWF Intercontinental Championship that the Canadian first captured in 1999. After debuting in the WWF in August 1999, Jericho captured his first of a record nine Intercontinental Championships at that year’s Armageddon pay-per-view event. On his Rock ‘n Rager cruise, Jericho...
ewrestlingnews.com
Al Snow Talks AEW’s Roster Size And Cody Rhodes In WWE
In an interview last week on AdFreeShow.com, former WWE and ECW performer Al Snow gave his thoughts on a variety of topics in the world of wrestling, both past and present. Al Snow LIVE saw the semi-retired athlete discuss subjects such as the bloated roster size of AEW, as well as Cody Rhodes’ first run with WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Adam Cole On Returning To AEW, Coming Back As A Babyface
Adam Cole made his return to AEW on the January 11th episode of Dynamite from Los Angeles, drawing a massive babyface reaction. Cole talked about his comeback in a conversation with Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as his goals now that he’s back. Highlights are below:. Getting a babyface...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from February 6, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Dana Brooke defeated Indi Hartwell. The OC defeated The Creed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Appears On Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling News, More
You can check out the latest edition of Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Wheeler Yuta:. You can also check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Card
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
