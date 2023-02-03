Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes, Makes Roman Reigns Feud Personal
This week on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes and made the latter’s WrestleMania main event match with Roman Reigns personal. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn the right to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller ‘Suspended’ From WWE Following NXT Vengeance Day
Grayson Waller has been “suspended” from WWE. For those who didn’t see it, Waller was involved in a verbal confrontation with Shawn Michaels during the post-NXT Vengeance Day media scrum. Waller came into the scrum and demanded that the SVP of Talent Development Creative do something about his loss to Bron Breakker. He also insisted on being told what he needed to do to become “the guy” in NXT.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Spoilers From Last Night’s MLW SuperFight Tapings
PWInsider have come through with some more backstage notes out of last night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. The show went down at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Notes from the show are below:. Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser”...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Championship Plans
Before The Rock told WWE he didn’t feel like he had enough time to get into ring shape for a WrestleMania 39 main event match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that was the dream match for WWE. It was previously reported that WWE was planning to separate...
ewrestlingnews.com
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Seperate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Discusses Sami Zayn’s Babyface Turn At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This was after Reigns asked Zayn to assault a beaten Kevin Owens with the weapon. The turn came after weeks of dissension in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Pensacola, Florida: Rollins vs. Rhodes
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. WWE Undisputed Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 406,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from February 6, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Dana Brooke defeated Indi Hartwell. The OC defeated The Creed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther Sees Brock Lesnar As His “End Boss”
Gunther is still pushing for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar days after they had a showdown in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. This has been a match that Gunther has talked about wanting to have in the past and nearly got it at WrestleMania 39. As late as December,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Al Snow Talks AEW’s Roster Size And Cody Rhodes In WWE
In an interview last week on AdFreeShow.com, former WWE and ECW performer Al Snow gave his thoughts on a variety of topics in the world of wrestling, both past and present. Al Snow LIVE saw the semi-retired athlete discuss subjects such as the bloated roster size of AEW, as well as Cody Rhodes’ first run with WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILERS: More Notable Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has brought in several notable stars for tonight’s RAW. As previously reported, Edge is backstage at the show. Pwinsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix, Brock Lesnar, and Lita are also at the show. The report noted that Phoenix and Edge would be on RAW the next two weeks...
