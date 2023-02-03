Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
energyintel.com
North Sea Struggles in Product-Driven Market
Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll (BFOET) crude exports making up the dated Brent pricing basket are up 7.5% on the year at 716,000 b/d. Gasoil stockpiling and a flood of US crude have put downward pressure on the forward curve and left Brent forward prices in shallow contango. Norway...
energyintel.com
Russia May Take Part-Payment in Rupees, Dirhams
Russia is ready to accept part-payment for crude oil and LNG that it supplies to India in rupees, but it is also seeking partial settlement in United Arab Emirates (UAE) dirhams, officials from both countries said on Monday. Saudi Arabia's energy minister has warned once again that sanctions and underinvestment...
energyintel.com
Novatek Pivots to India
Novatek is in talks over long-term LNG supply deals in India and seeks to invest in Indian regasification terminals and LNG retail chains to spur demand, Leonid Mikhelson, CEO of the privately-owned company said Monday at the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore). Novatek also discussed wider participation...
energyintel.com
Saudi Minister: Sanctions May Lead to Supply Crunch
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has warned once again that sanctions and underinvestment may lead to a global energy supply crunch. He also reiterated that Opec-plus producers do not allow politics to influence their decisions on oil output. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin says it makes no sense for Europe to set...
