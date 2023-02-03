Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 406,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
Backstage News Why WWE Booked Raw Segment With Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman
There has been some concern regarding the fans turning on Cody Rhodes because of how over Sami Zayn is right now after he separated from The Bloodline at the WWE Royal Rumble. Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber. Reigns is also scheduled to defend his title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.
WWE RAW News – Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes, Makes Roman Reigns Feud Personal
This week on Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes and made the latter’s WrestleMania main event match with Roman Reigns personal. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn the right to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.
Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Brutal Schedule In The 80s & 90s
“The Enforcer” Arn Anderson opened up about WWE’s brutal schedule through the 1980s and ’90s, and what some stars did to cope with the demand. Speaking on a recent episode of his ARN podcast, Anderson spoke candidly about how physically and mentally draining it was to be on the road so often.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Bobby Lashley Lacks “Killer Instinct”
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer critiqued the recent WWE performances of Bobby Lashley. He thinks Lashley is ‘missing something.’. Nash said, “I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems...
Tony Schiavone Discusses Sami Zayn’s Babyface Turn At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
At the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. This was after Reigns asked Zayn to assault a beaten Kevin Owens with the weapon. The turn came after weeks of dissension in the...
Tony Khan Continues To Express Interest In Purchasing WWE
Tony Khan continues to express interest in purchasing WWE. After the news came out that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE to facilitate a sale, the AEW President indicated that he was more than willing to discuss buying the billion-dollar company. During a recent appearance on “The Mark Hoke Show,”...
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Seperate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE star was asked what his next milestone is. He noted he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and WWE return to having the WWE Title on Raw while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
Several ROH Stars Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Show
On Monday, Beyond Wrestling announced that Wheeler Yuta, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora would no longer be appearing at one of their upcoming shows. The AEW/ROH wrestlers had been advertised for the Perfection or Vanity show in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 26. It’s been reported that ROH...
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
Chris Jericho Gifted With Original WWE Intercontinental Title He Won In 1999
Chris Jericho has been gifted with the original WWF Intercontinental Championship that the Canadian first captured in 1999. After debuting in the WWF in August 1999, Jericho captured his first of a record nine Intercontinental Championships at that year’s Armageddon pay-per-view event. On his Rock ‘n Rager cruise, Jericho...
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
Adam Cole On Returning To AEW, Coming Back As A Babyface
Adam Cole made his return to AEW on the January 11th episode of Dynamite from Los Angeles, drawing a massive babyface reaction. Cole talked about his comeback in a conversation with Wrestling Observer Radio, as well as his goals now that he’s back. Highlights are below:. Getting a babyface...
Mixed Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Edge and Finn Balor are looking to end their war once and for all with a mixed tag-team match later this month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. At last October’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Balor defeated Edge in an I-Quit match after threatening to conchairto Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to quit.
