Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Rumor About WWE NXT Talent Working Indie Promotions
As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced that they have a working relationship with "WWE NXT" and "NXT" star Ivy Nile is going to be wrestling at one of their events next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas. After the...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
wrestlinginc.com
Nia Jax Reveals How Long WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was Planned
Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most highly anticipated shows every year. It kicks off the road to Wrestlemania where both men and women compete for a title opportunity at the showcase of immortals. But fans also look forward to the surprise entrants. We've seen A.J. Styles make his WWE debut at the Rumble, Edge make his return to the squared circle, and even Mickie James show up as Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion. While there were far fewer surprises this year, we did see a shocking appearance from the Irresistible Force herself, Nia Jax. During a "Sign-It-Live" live stream with Highspots, Jax was asked whether she knew a month in advance that she was going to be in the Rumble.
Will The Usos be ready for Ricochet and Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown?
After becoming surprise replacements for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on the final episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, Ricochet and Braun Strowman had their toughest challenge as a tag team yet when, in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament, they had to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium with GUNTHER on the outside. Sure, Strowman is a ringer, and the supersized star could easily best either of his foes on his own with ease, but the presence of the Intercontinental Champion roaming around on the outside could have proved a great equalizer and almost did before hitting Ricochet in eyesight of the referee and was sent to the back as a result.
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On WWE Working With Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Promotion
It was first reported by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward.”. It was then announced by Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion that NXT’s Ivy Nile is slated to work the ROW show on February 11th.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jessie Jones Discusses AJ Mendez In WOW, Why Fans Should Watch
Jessie Jones spoke recently about what it’s like to work alongside AJ Mendez in WOW (Women of Wrestling), and why more fans ought to be tuning in to watch. Jones sat down for an interview with The RCWR Show to discuss the new season of the show, David McLane’s impact, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
New WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Crowned At Vengeance Day
Fallon Henley and Kiana James have been crowned the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions after dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day 2023. In the second match of the night, the new champions got the win in under ten minutes, with Henley getting the pinfall for her team.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
AEW wrestler Jon Moxley is making a return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport promotion for GCW’s The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. As announced by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. Moxley previously competed at Bloodsport 8 almost a year ago,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, Georgia: Rhodes vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Columbus, Georgia at the Columbus Civic Center. You can check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For NWA ‘Nuff Said’
EC3 will be facing off against Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said, which takes place on Saturday. You can check out the official announcement and the updated lineup for NWA Nuff Said below:. * NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. * No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Would Love To Work A Lucha Libre AAA Match
During a recent interview with Nick Hausman, Dominik Mysterio commented on potentially working a match in Lucha Libre AAA at some point. Mysterio stated, “I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikita Koloff On Turning Down NWA Worlds Title Run After Wife’s Passing
Nikita Koloff appeared on an episode of “Busted Open Radio” last week and discussed the time he turned down an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title reign in the 1980s following his wife’s passing. Koloff took a hiatus from wrestling when his wife Mandy was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Suggests Date & Location For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
All Elite Wrestling has yet to announce the date and location for the 2023 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Last year, the event took place during Memorial Day weekend on May 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. On the Mark Hoke Show, AEW...
Comments / 0