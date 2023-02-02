After becoming surprise replacements for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on the final episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, Ricochet and Braun Strowman had their toughest challenge as a tag team yet when, in the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament, they had to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium with GUNTHER on the outside. Sure, Strowman is a ringer, and the supersized star could easily best either of his foes on his own with ease, but the presence of the Intercontinental Champion roaming around on the outside could have proved a great equalizer and almost did before hitting Ricochet in eyesight of the referee and was sent to the back as a result.

2 DAYS AGO