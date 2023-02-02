In the midst of the Big Ten conference season, a historic rivalry takes place in the state where basketball just means more. The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers head off to Bloomington to face their rival in the 21st ranked Indiana Hoosiers. This rivalry means a lot to many in the state of Indiana. Purdue comes in looking like the strongest team in the country which gives them plenty of bragging rights. Indiana has the national championships in their history they can always fall back on that Purdue is still searching for. Purdue has only one loss this season so far and has not had a lot of scares. A rivalry game can always raise the stakes a little bit more though. They will be coming into this game off of a big win against Penn State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO