It isn’t every day you get to beat your arch-rival in basketball, but Miller Kopp and the Indiana Hoosiers did just that on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington as they defeated the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 79-74. It was an electric atmosphere with the rivalry at a fever pitch as both teams came into the game ranked in the top 25.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO