Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
How Sami Zayn Influenced Emotional Raw Segment
A new report has indicated that Sami Zayn had an unlikely influence over a major segment on Monday Night Raw that left Paul Heyman in tears. On the 6th of February edition of Raw, Cody Rhodes discussed his WrestleMania bout while also wishing Zayn well in his own quest for championship gold. That brought out The Tribal Chief’s Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
Kevin Nash Thinks Top WWE Star Is “Missing Something”
Kevin Nash thinks that one of WWE’s biggest stars is missing something perhaps because he is too much of a “nice guy.”. Bobby Lashley is known for being one of the strongest, toughest and most successful WWE stars in this era, but in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he is missing something perhaps because of the kind of guy that he is.
Mandy Rose Had “Inclination” Something Was Wrong Before NXT Title Loss
Mandy Rose has discussed the point she realized something was up before losing the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as feeling sorry for her opponent’s “rushed” title win. Having held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, Mandy Rose dramatically lost the title to Roxanne Perez...
Tony Khan Says AEW “On Pace To Make Very Lucrative Media Rights Deal”
AEW owner Tony Khan has painted a positive picture for the company, saying that they’re in line for a “very lucrative” media rights deal. The wrestling world changed forever in 2019 when Tony Khan formed All Elite Wrestling, working closely with Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega who were all named as Executive Vice Presidents in the fledgling organsiation.
WWE Star Reveals Surprising NJPW Ambitions
A former title holder in WWE has explained why they would like the chance to wrestle in Japan. Having made the move from professional bodybuilding to professional wrestling, Dana Brooke has spent her entire time inside the squared circle under the WWE banner. However, whilst she has acknowledged that this is her home, the former 24/7 Champion has also revealed her desire to compete for NJPW.
Internal Reaction To AEW Running House Shows
A new report has shed light on what the reaction within AEW has been since it was announced the company is going to begin running house shows. AEW recently announced the first untelevised live event it will be producing on the road, with the company kicking these shows off in March.
Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
WWE Moves Smackdown Group To Raw
A group that was on Smackdown has quietly been moved to Raw after taking part in an interesting backstage segment last week. On last week’s January 30th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, there was a segment where Chad Gable & Otis were shown walking backstage. As the camera panned over, the Maximum Male Models group consisting of Maxxine Dupri, Mace (ma.çé) and Mansoor (mån.sôör) were watching them with Maxxine looking she was fixated on Otis.
Cody Rhodes Admits To “Cardinal Sin” At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes may have won the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble but the star has admitted to committing a “cardinal sin” at the event. Cody Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble after sitting out the second half of 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare soon resumed his winning ways in the company by becoming the fifth WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble match from the number 30 position.
Reason New WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Revealed
Many fans expected a new WWE star to make their on-screen debut at NXT Vengeance Day and now it’s been revealed why that didn’t happen. At NXT Vengeance Day the stars of the white and gold brand did battle as they returned to the road. Both the men’s and women’s tag team divisions look a lot different following the show in Charlotte, North Carolina with new champions crowned.
WWE Raw Act Breaks Up
It looks like a WWE Raw act is no more after an apparent break-up on the show with one star commenting that “you can’t polish a turd.”. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Dexter Lumis with Lumis picking up a win adding to Corbin’s losing streak. Corbin joined forces with JBL in October 2022 and began a short-winning streak but he picked up his last victory on the 14th of November edition of Raw where he defeated Akira Tozawa.
AEW Star “Drinking Way Too Much” While In WWE
A current AEW star has discussed his mental state towards the end of his time in WWE and admits he was burnt out, drinking every day, and “could not stop.”. Jake Hager surprised everyone when he made his shock AEW debut on the first episode of Dynamite as Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle was formed. Hager spent some time in the world of MMA before joining Tony Khan’s fledgling company. Hager still has an undefeated record in the sport, with three wins and one no contest.
Seth Rollins Calls John Cena The Best And “GOAT”
Seth Rollins has a lot of praise for John Cena. Seth Rollins and Cena have an interesting and storied past. Rollins, as a member of the shield, beat Cena and team Hell No at Elimination Chamber 2013. The two faced off dozens of times at WWE live events and on shows like SmackDown throughout 2013, 2014, and 2015.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Cody Rhodes Shares Candid Thoughts On Dusty Classic
Cody Rhodes has given his take on the Dusty Classic, and named a team he’d like to present the trophy to. Since Cody Rhodes made his dramatic return to WWE, there has been plenty of talk about him wanting to do the one thing his legendary father never did – win the WWE Championship.
NXT Star Wes Lee “Did Not Expect To Make It Past 24”
Wes Lee now feels like he has a purpose, something he didn’t have just a few years ago. Having competed extensively across the independent wrestling scene and then a successful spell in IMPACT Wrestling, Wes Lee finally joined the WWE ranks in 2020. He has gone on to become the NXT North American Champion, a title he picked up at Halloween Havoc 2022.
