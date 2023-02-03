Read full article on original website
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
OilPrice.com
Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw
Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
OilPrice.com
Crude Oil Bounces Back As Earthquake In Turkey Creates Supply Concerns
Oil prices are on the rise, with WTI and Brent benchmarks both up around 3% on Tuesday following the devastating earthquake in Turkey. By 12:17 pm ET, WTI had risen $2.54 to $76.55 per barrel—a 3.43% rise on the day. The Brent benchmark was trading up $2.31 per barrel, to $83.30—a 2.85% climb.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Climb Despite Underwhelming Chinese Demand
Despite a relatively underwhelming rebound in Chinese demand, oil prices were pushed higher at the start of this week by the embargo on Russian oil products and the earthquake in Turkey which took an oil terminal offline. Chart of the Week. - The G7 price cap coalition agreed on product...
OilPrice.com
How Europe Can Regain Its Role As A Clean Energy Leader
Governments and institutions around the globe are seeking immediate fixes and long-term solutions to the ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Mainland China, already in pole position in terms of access to critical raw materials (CRM) and processing, is relaxing regulations to encourage energy intensive companies to relocate, while the Inflation Reduction Act in the US at the end of last year offered simple tax breaks enticing companies to set up shop in the country. Amid a push to retain its lead in the energy transition, the EU must do more than just play catch-up to secure sustainable energy to its citizens, and the worlds largest single market.
OilPrice.com
China Signs Its First-Ever LNG Deal With Oman
China’s Unipec has signed a contract with Oman LNG for the delivery of 1 million tons of the super-chilled fuel over a period of four years. This is the first contract with a Chinese buyer for Oman LNG and is part of its efforts to reach new markets, the Omani company said in a tweet. The deliveries will begin in 2025, it also said.
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia Surprises Markets By Increasing Oil Prices To Asia
On Monday, Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price of its flagship crude going to Asia in March. The hike, which was the first in six months, was due to expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted the price of its flagship Arab Light grade...
OilPrice.com
Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The current Brent oil price is just about the level at which Saudi Arabia breaks even from a fiscal perspective and it is way lower than Russia’s fiscal breakeven oil price. It is certain that Russia would have been pressing for a bigger OPEC+ production cut behind the scenes.
OilPrice.com
The EU Is Falling Behind In EV And AI Developments
The EU is lagging behind on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and other key technologies. Microsft alone is on track to spend as much as three times what Germany as a country will spend on the development of artificial intelligence. The EU’s regulatory approach to tech is largely responsible for its...
OilPrice.com
Renewable Energy Surge Signals A Tipping Point For Power Sector Emissions
An expected surge in renewables electricity generation over the next few years signals that the world is close to the tipping point of emissions in the power sector, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. In its Electricity Market Report 2023 published today, the agency expects significant growth in...
OilPrice.com
TotalEnergies Doubles Profits In Its Best Year Ever
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) saw its net profit double in 2022 to a record $36.2 billion and announced an increase in dividends and share repurchases after the best annual results for the company and for Big Oil ever. The French supermajor reported on Wednesday $36.2 billion in adjusted net income for...
OilPrice.com
BP Pivots On Climate Promises
BP has just announced that it will be revising its emissions targets in order to produce more oil and gas to meet global demand. The British energy giant previously aimed to cut emissions by 35-40% by 2030, but now it is targeting a 20-30% decrease. BP has also recorded bumper...
OilPrice.com
Will OPEC+ Abandon Its Output Cuts Amid Soaring Chinese Demand?
IEA Director Birol: In case of a strong rebound in Chinese demand, OPEC+ may have to reconsider its output policy. China’s reopening is putting upward pressure on global oil demand, and half of this year’s demand growth is set to come from the Chinese growth in consumption. IEA:...
OilPrice.com
Why The White House Is Wrong About Oil Major Share Buybacks
In late January Chevron announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Chevron earned a record $36.5 billion profit in 2022, more than doubling 2021 earnings. In addition, Chevron increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, and announced a $75 billion stock buyback:. “The Board also authorized the repurchase of the...
OilPrice.com
Ship-To-Ship Loadings Of Urals Hit Record High As Russian Oil Heads To Asia
STS loadings, used by traders to move the crude from smaller tankers onto larger ones to make the journey to Asia profitable, have soared since the EU ban came into effect on December 5, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters on Tuesday. The key STS loading points...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
OilPrice.com
Chevron Looks To Seal Gas Exploration Deal In Algeria
U.S. supermajor Chevron has increased efforts to reach an energy exploration agreement with Algeria and is assessing the North African country’s estimated huge shale gas resources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, quoting sources with knowledge of the plans. Other energy majors, including Eni and TotalEnergies, see Algeria...
OilPrice.com
Which Countries Face The Most Geopolitical Risk?
Russa’s invasion of Ukraine has upended global trade. Geopolitical risk has a strong correlation with GDP per capita, meaning that developing economies typically have less stability. As a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, the World Bank estimates that “world trade will drop by 1%, lowering global GDP by 0.7%...
OilPrice.com
Oil Retreats On EIA Inventory Data
Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to February 3. This comes after three weeks of inventory builds, two of them quite substantial. At 455.1 million barrels, U.S. crude inventories are about 4 percent above the five-year average for this time of the year.
