Undergraduate Research, Creativity and Innovation Festival accepting abstracts for presentations until Friday

Gallery: BSU kicks off Black History Month with Silent Disco
The ACU Black Student Union kicked off Black History Month in style with its first event, a silent disco at Hunter Welcome Center on Friday. Students were invited to grab a pair of headphones and rock out to some of their favorite tunes. Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado....
Women’s tennis gains first road win of the season in weekend double header
The ACU women’s tennis team split their two road games this past weekend losing to Wichita State Friday evening but bouncing back to defeat Oral Roberts Saturday night. Coming off back-to-back home wins from the previous weekend, the Wildcats looked to keep up their momentum as they headed on the road, but the Wildcats would struggle Friday afternoon in Kansas against Wichita State losing, 6-1.
Wildcats cut down Lancers for third straight win
ACU (13-11, 5-6) gained another crucial win for its resume on Saturday after defeating the California Baptist Lancers (13-11, 5-6) 87-71 in Riverside, California. The win capped off a successful West Coast trip for the Wildcats, with wins over the Lancers and the Seattle University Redhawks on Wednesday, 83-68. With these two wins, ACU moves to the eighth seed in the Western Athletic Conference standings, with the top 12 teams earning an automatic bid to the conference tournament in March.
Martin leads Wildcats to pull off hefty win against Utah Valley
The Wildcats (11-11, 5-6) hosted Utah Valley (5-17, 2-9) in Moody Coliseum Monday afternoon, where redshirt freshman Addison Martin led them in securing the win, 73-46. This is the second time these competitors have met this season with ACU also securing the win earlier in January, 71-50. “This win was...
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
