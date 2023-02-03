Undergraduate Research, Creativity and Innovation Festival accepting abstracts for presentations until Friday

ACU (13-11, 5-6) gained another crucial win for its resume on Saturday after defeating the California Baptist Lancers (13-11, 5-6) 87-71 in Riverside, California. The win capped off a successful West Coast trip for the Wildcats, with wins over the Lancers and the Seattle University Redhawks on Wednesday, 83-68. With these two wins, ACU moves to the eighth seed in the Western Athletic Conference standings, with the top 12 teams earning an automatic bid to the conference tournament in March.

ABILENE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO