Read full article on original website
Related
pharmtech.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborates to Introduce Fully Automated Cell Line Automation Platform
Thermo Fisher and Celltrio are introducing a new automation platform to address critical scale-up challenges in biotherapeutics. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Celltrio announced on Feb. 6, 2022 their collaboration to bring a fully automated cell culture system to biotherapeutics customers. The collaboration will integrate the Thermo Scientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to address the critical unmet market need for high-throughput automated cell line culturing and maintenance.
pharmtech.com
BioNTech Strengthens Manufacturing Capabilities with First In-house Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Facility
The new plasmid manufacturing facility aims to increase BioNTech’s autonomy and flexibility in manufacturing. BioNTech announced on Feb. 2, 2023 that it has completed construction of its first proprietary plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Marburg, Germany. The investment of approximately €40 million is part of a long-term development plan aiming to increase the company’s autonomy and flexibility in manufacturing an important starting material for its oncology and COVID-19 vaccine pipeline.
pharmtech.com
Recent Initiatives to Support Development of Medicines for Children
Clinicians, pediatric patients, regulators, and more are being considered to further strengthen focus on unmet medical needs. In the latest closing report of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Commission action plan on pediatrics in February 2023, there were key improvements highlighted to help with children’s medicines and combatting challenges that have been previously mentioned.
pharmtech.com
The Field Guide to Pharmaceutical Powder Characterization
If you want to learn more about the physical characterization of your pharmaceutical powders, download this free e-book. You will find real measurement data that has been collected from a range of characterization methods, including particle, surface area and pore size analysis, powder rheology, and X-ray diffraction. Deepening your understanding of bulk particle properties is just the first step to get more predictable formulations and optimized processes.
pharmtech.com
Solutions for Pharmaceutical Powders
We offer a wide range analytical instrumentation to solve the most difficult characterization challenges like flowability, solubility, and consistency under real-life conditions. In this one-pager, which you can download below, you will find an overview of techniques as well as an explanation of which ones can be used for specific tasks (from sample identification to packaging and tableting).
pharmtech.com
Astellas to Appoint New CEO and President
Naoki Okamura, Astellas’ current chief strategy officer, will take over the role from Kenji Yasukawa. Astellas announced an overhaul of its corporate management structure on Feb. 6, 2023. Among changes throughout the entire management chain, Naoki Okamura, Astellas’ current chief strategy officer and corporate executive vice-president, will take over as company CEO and president from Kenji Yasukawa. Yasukawa will stay on with the company as representative director and chairman of the board.
pharmtech.com
Tools for the Pharma QA/QC: A Workflow Approach
Join this symposium to how to optimize dissolution testing, understand how transmission Raman spectroscopy can be used in drug discovery and development workflows, and more!. Register Free: https://www.spectroscopyonline.com/spec/a-workflow-approach. Event Overview:. Spectroscopy and chromatography play key roles in the workflows of pharmaceutical and bioprocessing QA/QC labs. Understanding the importance of these...
Comments / 0