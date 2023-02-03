Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
2urbangirls.com
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
Woman killed while crossing Coast Highway in Laguna Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Laguna Beach Sunday evening. According to Laguna Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway. First responders treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators learned that the woman was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred, also determining that she was struck by multiple vehicles. All of the involved drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with...
californiapublic.com
Bracing for 'superbloom' chasers, Lake Elsinore closes road to popular hiking trail
Wildflowers are blooming on the hillsides of Lake Elsinore, and though it’s not clear whether it will be a “superbloom,” local officials are bracing for the onslaught of traffic and tourists. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Overturned big rig blocks freeway in Orange
An overturned big rig blocked part of the 5 Freeway in Orange Monday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, the big rig toppled over just after 2:30 p.m., blocking the transition between eastbound lanes of State Route 22 and northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway and State Route 57. Officers closed the entire transition for at least two hours as they waited for assistance in remove the truck from the road. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control Of Bike On Hwy 138
LLANO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after losing control of there motorcycle on Highway 138 in Los Angeles County, near the San Bernardino County line according to California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home
Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage.
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring
APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town’s traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at around 10:15 a.m. at Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street in Yucca Valley. When they arrived, deputies saw a The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
