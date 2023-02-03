Read full article on original website
psychreg.org
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
Addressing Medicaid rates key to minimum staffing mandate: study
Requiring nursing homes to spend a specific share of revenues on direct care alone won’t guarantee that facilities are “adequately” staffed, a new study finds. Rather, researchers who reviewed spending and staffing data from more than 12,000 nursing homes found that a minimum hourly staffing requirement is more likely to increase direct care.
Genetic risk of teeth and gum problems tied to declining brain health
A genetic propensity toward poor oral health is associated with signs of poorer brain function, a preliminary study has found. Investigators studied this link among nearly 40,000 adults enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. Participants had no history of stroke. Between 2014 and 2021, participants were screened for 105 genetic variants that predispose people to having cavities, dentures and missing teeth later in life. Signs of brain health were determined using magnetic resonance imaging.
Researchers identify weak links in nursing homes’ COVID defense
Vaccination rates for COVID-19 for nightshift workers in nursing homes significantly lag their dayshift counterparts, creating a higher-risk environment for residents and other staff, according to new research from Brown University. The researchers found that clinics and other measures to boost the number of vaccinated workers were often held at...
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
Rare nursing home sessions on grief, isolation seek solutions for patients, staff
A rare series of structured conversations on bereavement and grief in nursing homes is revealing key insights into the emotional, physical and psychological trauma of repeated loss experienced by residents and staff. Half way through a pandemic-era study, researchers at the nonprofit Altarum have found the long-term effects of social...
