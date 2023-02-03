A genetic propensity toward poor oral health is associated with signs of poorer brain function, a preliminary study has found. Investigators studied this link among nearly 40,000 adults enrolled in the U.K. Biobank. Participants had no history of stroke. Between 2014 and 2021, participants were screened for 105 genetic variants that predispose people to having cavities, dentures and missing teeth later in life. Signs of brain health were determined using magnetic resonance imaging.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO