Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers’ representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from up and down week for MU women's basketball
After snapping its six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt this past Thursday, there was a renewed sense of hope for Missouri women’s basketball. The six-game skid saw the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament aspirations start to sink, but after its first 80-point game since Dec. 9 against Omaha, the hope was that all it took was one victory to break through.
Columbia Missourian
The defensive coordinator of MU men's basketball, Ryan Sharbaugh
Last season, Missouri men’s basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the 2021-22 Tigers slumped to a dismal 5-13 conference record. This campaign, first-year head coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers’ defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win
It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team. However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Shaw, South Carolina's Jackson II provide glimpse at SEC's young talent
Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snap a scoring drought. More than a minute later, Shaw assisted Sean East II...
Columbia Missourian
Sports wagering bills see renewed support
JEFFERSON CITY — Another push for sports wagering began Wednesday night in the Senate Committee on Emerging Issues. Sports betting is currently not legal in Missouri but is legal in neighboring states Kansas and Illinois.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to bounce back against South Carolina
UP NEXT What: MU vs. South Carolina When: 8 p.m Tuesday Where: Mizzou Arena Watch: SEC Network. Facing a Mississippi State team built to counter Missouri’s up-tempo style, the Tigers struggled Saturday. Bulldogs star Tolu Smith — who notched 25 points and 12 rebounds — punished MU, which committed an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers. Missouri leading scorer Kobe Brown was kept quiet with just 10 points during their trip to Starkville, Mississippi.
Columbia Missourian
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories
Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns
Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation.
Columbia Missourian
'26 Pebbles,' the play prompts recollection of important historic dates
Many of us remember days when tragedy happens to us or our nation. Though I was quite young, I remember watching Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police department on my aunt’s television set on that late November day. About opinions...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's champion trees still part of Botanic Garden even if criteria for award changes
In this neck of the woods, it may be correctly assumed that “the big tree”— as the magnificent, 350- to 400-year-old bur oak growing in a field near McBaine is commonly known — is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) State Champion Quercus macrocarpa. Located on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the stately sentinel was arguably historic even before those prominent early explorers passed within sight of it.
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts are eyesores that would make Columbia look trashy
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry. Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the...
Columbia Missourian
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
Columbia Missourian
City extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
Columbia Missourian
How to use district funds dominates CPS board forum put on by teachers union
Candidates for Columbia School Board met for their second forum of the campaign season Tuesday evening, where they answered questions on allocating district funds and attending bargaining meetings among other topics. April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn attended the online webinar hosted...
Columbia Missourian
Council settles controversial East Campus replat lawsuit
A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Feb. 8, 2023
Marland McKinley Lane Sr., 69, of Columbia died Feb. 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane. Services will follow at the church. Delores Fay Niles, 81, of Columbia died Feb. 6, 2023. Visitation will be from 1...
Comments / 0