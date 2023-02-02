ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
A Year of Drinking Jersey: January

Here we are in 2023 and I’m just over halfway through my first full “year of drinking Jersey.” Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before we get too far into 2023 let’s take a look back at 2022 and some of the breweries that made their debut last year.
New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023

In less than four weeks, on March 1, striper season in rivers and bays will open. That same day is also the start of winter flounder.We just have to be patient, the admirable trait all anglers share. In the meantime, there are fish to be caught, especially in freshwater, shows...
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park

New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention

One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
