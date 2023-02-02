Read full article on original website
Related
A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year. The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history
We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories. Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here...
jerseybites.com
A Year of Drinking Jersey: January
Here we are in 2023 and I’m just over halfway through my first full “year of drinking Jersey.” Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before we get too far into 2023 let’s take a look back at 2022 and some of the breweries that made their debut last year.
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Forecast- February 2, 2023
In less than four weeks, on March 1, striper season in rivers and bays will open. That same day is also the start of winter flounder.We just have to be patient, the admirable trait all anglers share. In the meantime, there are fish to be caught, especially in freshwater, shows...
OnlyInYourState
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park
New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning
January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Local experts say this is best spot in New Jersey for thin crust
I'd like to continue to add to this never-ending debate of best pizza places in New Jersey and bring a newer contender to the list of possible best places to get a slice. Of course, everyone has their favorite spot to get some pizza. Capones in Toms River is always...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
Must Visit Small New Jersey Town is Getting National Attention
One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity. From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey. Let's talk about small towns. There are so many to spotlight. In North Jersey, there's Montclair. My Mom was born in Montclair and...
Experts say the most mouthwatering wings are from a New Jersey favorite
With the Big Game on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Comments / 0