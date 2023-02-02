ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary

About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre

Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
The Guardian

Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Six Nations showdown

The Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations game with France. Gibson-Park withdrew from the team a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff and the Leinster player has...
BBC

City transformed for Netflix World War Two film

Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
BBC

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...

