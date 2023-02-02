Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary
About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
Keylor Navas stars on debut as Forest beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Keylor Navas made a string of great saves on his debut for Nottingham Forest to help his new team beat Leeds 1-0 in the Premier League and climb further clear of the relegation zone on Sunday. Brennan Johnson scored the 14th-minute winner for Forest but...
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
Kyle Jamieson, Will Young included in NZ XI squad to face England
Allrounder Jamieson looking to build up workloads ahead of return from back injury
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Kalaveti Ravouvou: Bristol Bears agree deal to sign Fiji centre
Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer. The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua. Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.
Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Six Nations showdown
The Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations game with France. Gibson-Park withdrew from the team a few hours before Ireland’s 34-10 win over Wales on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Conor Murray deputised for Gibson-Park in Cardiff and the Leinster player has...
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
Comments / 0