Claremont, CA

2urbangirls.com

Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA

LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
KTLA

Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
claremont-courier.com

Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect

Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
CLAREMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Compton man arrested for stealing construction tools from Orange County vehicles

Over the last several weeks, Property Crime Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation into numerous vehicle burglaries that appeared to specifically target construction workers’ vehicles. After an intensive search, the suspect, Esteban A. Castillo (39 years-old, of Compton), was identified and located in the City of Anaheim. On Wednesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
PALMDALE, CA

