2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
3 killed, 1 hospitalized after Lynwood crash involving driver fleeing from police
Three people were killed and another hospitalized after a crash involving a driver who was fleeing from police, authorities said.
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
New footage shows double amputee stabbing man before shooting by Huntington Park police
Huntington Park police have released new video footage in the case of a double amputee who was fatally shot after stabbing one man and threatening to throw his knife at officers.
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside
Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
claremont-courier.com
Police foot chase nets felony criminal threats suspect
Claremont police arrested a 37-year-old unhoused man at Mallows Park Friday morning after he reportedly shouted, “I’m going to kill them. They can’t do this to me. I have a gun,” in the vicinity of a mother and her young daughter. The man, whom police said...
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
KTLA.com
Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
newsantaana.com
Compton man arrested for stealing construction tools from Orange County vehicles
Over the last several weeks, Property Crime Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation into numerous vehicle burglaries that appeared to specifically target construction workers’ vehicles. After an intensive search, the suspect, Esteban A. Castillo (39 years-old, of Compton), was identified and located in the City of Anaheim. On Wednesday,...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself near San Bernardino County schools
A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school. The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27. A school resource officer […]
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
