Why USC fans probably aren’t happy with former Vols WR Velus Jones this week
USC fans probably aren’t happy with former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Velus Jones Jr this week. That’s because Jones, who played for USC before transferring to Tennessee, insinuated that he views himself as more of a former Vol than a former Trojan. Jones, who was selected by the...
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Latest news could easily mean the end for Bengals’ Pro Bowler
The Cincinnati Bengals had another deep playoff run in 2022, but there’s a dark cloud that hangs over it. About 24 hours before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in what is being called a road rage incident. A warrant for misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed but the case was dismissed last week.
NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
Under the radar Titans hire is great for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans officially have their new offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly. The in-house hire isn’t too surprising considering his strong relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel believes that Kelly’s experience and scheme can play well in Tennessee. Along with Kelly, there were additional staff changes/additions for...
CeeDee Lamb makes it clear what the Cowboys need in 2023
The offseason is in full swing for the Dallas Cowboys, and they have plenty of things to figure out. Depth on the offensive line and cornerback as well as adding some more bodies to the linebacker position are just a few, but there are more things to get corrected. Cowboys’...
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes
If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
Saints receive even more news that we all saw coming
The New Orleans Saints will have an even busier offseason as they could be searching for an entirely new staff. It seems like Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are taking everyone from the Saints’ staff. The jokes on them, they weren’t very good this last year. But...
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week
There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
The Packers will need to weigh options with their highest suitors
Depending who you ask, the two most likely suitors the Green Bay Packers have for QB Aaron Rodgers are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s not just which suitor wants the Packers quarterback the most, but rather which can provide them with the best possible avenue.
Chiefs forced to make tough decision after recent news
The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move that will force them to make about as tough a decision as they have had to make all year long. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the Super Bowl. But, that isn’t the move that will force them to make a tough decision.
Dallas Cowboys: Rumored free agent would be a great fit
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys are in serious need of playmakers. With RB Tony Pollard and TE Dalton Schultz set to hit free agency, that leaves only All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb as the consistent weapon in the Cowboys’ arsenal. Especially at the wide receiver position. The Cowboys...
Minnesota Vikings FINALLY secure their new coaching hire
The Minnesota Vikings had three preferred candidates to replace Ed Donatell as Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero, Sean Desai and Brian Flores. In the past three weeks, names continued to shuffle around in an effort to secure a DC. However, road blocks kept occuring. Desai opted out of consideration with the...
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Chiefs receive great news on opening night
The Kansas City Chiefs have now gotten word, or Chiefs fans have gotten word that is, that they will have some key players back for the Super Bowl, answering some huge questions we were all wondering. Going into the game, or exiting the Championship game I should say, the Chiefs...
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jalen Hurts explains why an under the radar Eagles coach will be a star
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has assembled what some would consider to be the best coaching staff in the NFL. However, Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson received the ultimate compliment from Jalen Hurts during his Super Bowl LVII media availability. Johnson has coached Eagles quarterbacks since the 2021 season....
