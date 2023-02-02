ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names 1 Team He's Watching Closely In 2023

Urban Meyer obviously has strong ties to the Big Ten and SEC but its a team out west that's caught the eye of the three-time national champion. Appearing on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the FOX analyst said USC is building something special in LA. That ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached

In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Chiefs forced to make tough decision after recent news

The Kansas City Chiefs just made a move that will force them to make about as tough a decision as they have had to make all year long. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, meaning he won’t play in the Super Bowl. But, that isn’t the move that will force them to make a tough decision.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news on opening night

The Kansas City Chiefs have now gotten word, or Chiefs fans have gotten word that is, that they will have some key players back for the Super Bowl, answering some huge questions we were all wondering. Going into the game, or exiting the Championship game I should say, the Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bills player asks team for one more chance

The Buffalo Bills are fun enough to not only draw a player out of retirement but to make him want to stay unretired. At least that’s Cole Beasley’s situation right now. The 33-year-old wide receiver played in Buffalo from 2019-2021 before retiring prior to last season. He had a very brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before finally returning to the Bills, a move he asked for by remaining in contact with GM Brandon Beane.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings FINALLY secure their new coaching hire

The Minnesota Vikings had three preferred candidates to replace Ed Donatell as Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero, Sean Desai and Brian Flores. In the past three weeks, names continued to shuffle around in an effort to secure a DC. However, road blocks kept occuring. Desai opted out of consideration with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
atozsports.com

ESPN names the Tennessee Vols’ top newcomer for the 2023 season

ESPN recently named the top newcomer for each top 25 team and they went with a player on the defensive side of the ball for the Tennessee Vols. Chris Low, a national college football reporter for ESPN who is intimately familiar with Tennessee athletics, went with BYU defensive back transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally as the Vols’ top newcomer in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t be upset about new hire

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. The move, as usual, created a wave of discomfort throughout Cowboys Nation. Why? Well, where do I begin?. I’d point towards Schottenheimer’s obvious connection to head coach Mike McCarthy first...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State receives a crystal ball projection for recently offered offensive lineman

If there is one position Ohio State missed on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much greater, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, with Montgomery expected to be a guy in the mix. Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option as well, but he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Steelers’ latest offseason loss is actually a win for Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing an important member of the coaching staff as assistant coach Brian Flores is accepting a defensive coordinator position for the Minnesota Vikings. It is a great hire for the Vikings as Flores remains one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the NFL and a great...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Trevon Diggs just earned bragging rights for life

Trevon Diggs has been one of the best players on the Dallas Cowboys since he was drafted. Specifically, the last two seasons have seen Diggs shine as he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection. Diggs has racked up an amazing 14 interceptions which include two...

