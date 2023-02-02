If there is one position Ohio State missed on during the 2023 recruiting cycle that makes the need in 2024 that much greater, it’s offensive tackle. The Buckeyes signed Luke Montgomery, Joshua Padilla, Austin Siereveld, and Miles Walker as their offensive line group this past class, with Montgomery expected to be a guy in the mix. Walker is viewed as a viable tackle option as well, but he was the lowest-rated player in the class, so the Connecticut native is viewed as more of a project.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO