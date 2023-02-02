Read full article on original website
Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
How Vols QB Hendon Hooker made several other QBs look silly this week
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker made several other draft-eligible quarterbacks look silly this week and he didn’t even have to throw a football to do it. Hooker has been in Mobile, AL this week for the Senior Bowl. Hooker received an invite (and subsequently accepted the invite) to the Senior Bowl despite not being able to participate in on-field activities (Hooker tore his ACL in November).
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
Cowboys: Trevon Diggs just earned bragging rights for life
Trevon Diggs has been one of the best players on the Dallas Cowboys since he was drafted. Specifically, the last two seasons have seen Diggs shine as he’s earned multiple Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection. Diggs has racked up an amazing 14 interceptions which include two...
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
Derek Carr just put the Raiders in a corner they don’t want to be in
As we all know, the Las Vegas Raiders and their once franchise quarterback Derek Carr have come to an agreement that the two sides should no longer do business together, thus meaning Carr will be on another team next fall. Carr had himself quite the start of the weekend at...
National media outlet names the free agent the Bills should target
CBS Sports recently pointed out one free agent that each NFL team should target this offseason and they think the Buffalo Bills should try to sign a legitimate superstar. Jordan Dajani, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, listed New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as the free agent that Buffalo should target this offseason.
Eagles’ veteran reveals the difference for him between this Super Bowl and the last one
The Philadelphia Eagles have been here before, but the team is a lot different than the last time they were in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, well, they have been to the Super Bowl three times now in the last three years. So, it is fair to say the Chiefs...
Saints: Sean Payton hinted that he was going to the Broncos before it happened
The Denver Broncos had been interested in Sean Payton for weeks. The New Orleans Saints knew that. Payton thought that Denver was a great opportunity for him. It was a match that always made plenty of sense. Funny enough, Payton made a nod to the Broncos before the Saints traded...
Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout
Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
Dallas Cowboys make obvious choice to fill as Offensive Coordinator
After the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, he immediately found work with the LA Chargers. While the plan is in place for Head Coach Mike McCarthy to call plays this season, it still left a hole at OC. It has made the job seem less attractive...
One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC
The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
The Eagles run game just locked in its dominance for years to come
The Philadelphia Eagles are multitasking. While preparing for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are completing some minute offseason tasks. On Friday they agreed, in principle, to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN. Stoutland has been with the Eagles since...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes knows how to fix one thing that has happened too often
The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t played the cleanest football this season, or even at the end of last season. I know it has been a week since Kansas City beat the Bengals, but we still have to talk about it. Mistakes, turnovers mainly, are why the Chiefs could never...
Former Pro Bowl WR would be a great fit with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not in good shape when it comes to the 2023 salary cap. As a matter of fact, they’re in awful shape. Per Over The Cap, the Buccaneers are currently $55 million over the salary cap, which is the second-worst cap situation in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are the only team in worse shape than Tampa Bay.
The Vikings’ search for a new DC is getting crazier by the day
Things are close to falling apart in the Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator. The Vikings have a strong pool of candidates who are all capable of leading a top NFL defense. They’ve held interviews with Steelers LB coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and in-house candidate, associate head coach Mike Pettine.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce gives confusing answer to question fans want to know
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line in the last nine years or so. Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are those two pieces. The two are former All-Pro players and are some of the best at their position. But, careers do come...
Latest news is reminder that the Cowboys need to go all-in
The Dallas Cowboys can take a page out of the Dallas Mavericks‘ playbook. That is because the Dallas Mavericks made a trade for All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon. Such a move comes as a bit of surprise and has caused shockwaves across the NBA. Irving recently requested...
Bills star provides the best moment in the Pro Bowl
The Buffalo Bills had some players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl. Of course, they would rather sit it out in favor of the Super Bowl, but that wasn’t the case for them this season. At the very least, one of their best players provided a hilarious moment...
