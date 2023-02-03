Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Related
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker explains why one of his Vols teammates got ‘mad’ at him this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker appeared on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” last week and he explained why one of his UT teammates got “mad” at him this past season. Hooker said that Vols offensive tackle Darnell Wright gave the Tennessee quarterback a...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
atozsports.com
Why USC fans probably aren’t happy with former Vols WR Velus Jones this week
USC fans probably aren’t happy with former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Velus Jones Jr this week. That’s because Jones, who played for USC before transferring to Tennessee, insinuated that he views himself as more of a former Vol than a former Trojan. Jones, who was selected by the...
atozsports.com
Latest news could easily mean the end for Bengals’ Pro Bowler
The Cincinnati Bengals had another deep playoff run in 2022, but there’s a dark cloud that hangs over it. About 24 hours before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in what is being called a road rage incident. A warrant for misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed but the case was dismissed last week.
tigerdroppings.com
J.J. Watt Dodging Kyler Murray Questions Made For Very Awkward Interview With Dan Patrick
It looks and sounds like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a tough player to have on your team. The Cardinals still do not have a head coach after Kliff Kingsbury got canned for not being able to work with Murray. The hiring of their next coach is drudging along because Murray gets a say. On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick asked the recently retired J.J. Watt about Murray, and Watt's body language and avoiding to answer kind of confirms Murray is a pain int he butt...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Rumored free agent would be a great fit
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys are in serious need of playmakers. With RB Tony Pollard and TE Dalton Schultz set to hit free agency, that leaves only All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb as the consistent weapon in the Cowboys’ arsenal. Especially at the wide receiver position. The Cowboys...
The 49ers unveiled next season's opponents. Here's who's coming to town
While the NFL offseason looms over the horizon, the San Francisco 49ers' 2023 campaign is slowly starting to take shape. The team unveiled their full list of opponents for the 2023-24 season Monday morning. Dates and times for all of the games will be announced later this spring. The 49ers will play eight games at Levi's Stadium and nine games on the road. ...
atozsports.com
Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes
If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
atozsports.com
NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
TMZ.com
Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend
Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach
It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
atozsports.com
Chiefs OC answers a very important question regarding Patrick Mahomes before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs had to change up some things the last two games, and yet they still walked, or limped in Mahomes’ case, away with victories. Now, somehow, someway, they are in the Super Bowl. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs had a specific game plan, but they...
Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency. They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, ...
Breaking: 49ers Have Reportedly Chosen Their New Defensive Coordinator
Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is expected to lead the San Francisco 49ers' defense next season as the defensive coordinator, ESPN's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks formally interviewed with the team on Monday. The hire comes one week after former 49ers ...
atozsports.com
Under the radar Titans hire is great for Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans officially have their new offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly. The in-house hire isn’t too surprising considering his strong relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel believes that Kelly’s experience and scheme can play well in Tennessee. Along with Kelly, there were additional staff changes/additions for...
atozsports.com
Joey Halzle explains why Nico Iamaleava is ahead of the curve already at Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols‘ plan at quarterback in 2023 is for Joe Milton to be the starter for the entire season before handing the offense over to Nico Iamaleava in 2024. Plans, however, don’t always work out. At some point, there’s a good chance that Tennessee will need their...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys rookie’s play allows them to move on from free agent
The Dallas Cowboys have a very-highly sought after unrestricted free agent class. Players like RB Tony Pollard, S Donovan Wilson, G Connor McGovern and DL Dante Fowler make up a very interesting group of players that the Cowboys would love to keep, but may get priced out. Perhaps none more...
Comments / 1