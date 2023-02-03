ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Latest news could easily mean the end for Bengals’ Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals had another deep playoff run in 2022, but there’s a dark cloud that hangs over it. About 24 hours before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in what is being called a road rage incident. A warrant for misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed but the case was dismissed last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
tigerdroppings.com

J.J. Watt Dodging Kyler Murray Questions Made For Very Awkward Interview With Dan Patrick

It looks and sounds like Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a tough player to have on your team. The Cardinals still do not have a head coach after Kliff Kingsbury got canned for not being able to work with Murray. The hiring of their next coach is drudging along because Murray gets a say. On Tuesday morning, Dan Patrick asked the recently retired J.J. Watt about Murray, and Watt's body language and avoiding to answer kind of confirms Murray is a pain int he butt...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Rumored free agent would be a great fit

It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys are in serious need of playmakers. With RB Tony Pollard and TE Dalton Schultz set to hit free agency, that leaves only All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb as the consistent weapon in the Cowboys’ arsenal. Especially at the wide receiver position. The Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend

Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach

It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Star NFL Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Be Cut

The Los Angeles Chargers have some cap trouble heading into free agency. They're going to need to restructure some contracts and also cut some players to become cap compliant, and one of those cuts could involve star wide receiver, Keenan Allen.  According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, ...
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Under the radar Titans hire is great for Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans officially have their new offensive coordinator in Tim Kelly. The in-house hire isn’t too surprising considering his strong relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel believes that Kelly’s experience and scheme can play well in Tennessee. Along with Kelly, there were additional staff changes/additions for...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys rookie’s play allows them to move on from free agent

The Dallas Cowboys have a very-highly sought after unrestricted free agent class. Players like RB Tony Pollard, S Donovan Wilson, G Connor McGovern and DL Dante Fowler make up a very interesting group of players that the Cowboys would love to keep, but may get priced out. Perhaps none more...

