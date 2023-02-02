RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Another dominant second half for Abilene Christian led them to a sweep of their West Coast trip with an 87-71 win over California Baptist. The Lancers jumped out to as much as an 11-point lead in the first half behind a hot shooting start, but ACU was able to chip away at the lead. Airion Simmons used 13 first-half points to get the Wildcats within one point at the half, 39-38. Ali Dibba grabbed a rebound and went the length of the floor for a transition bucket that gave the Wildcats a 41-39 lead and they never trailed again. ACU held the Lancers to 36 percent shooting in the second half and 11 percent from deep to lock down CBU to earn their third-straight win.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO