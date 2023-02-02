Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
acusports.com
Women's Tennis Powers Up for Win at ORU
TULSA, Okla. – Abilene Christian picked up its first road win with a convincing 6-1 victory at Oral Roberts on Saturday. The Wildcats bounced back from a loss on Friday with a strong performance. "I was looking for a response after last night's loss and I got exactly what...
acusports.com
Wildcats sweep West Coast swing with win over CBU
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Another dominant second half for Abilene Christian led them to a sweep of their West Coast trip with an 87-71 win over California Baptist. The Lancers jumped out to as much as an 11-point lead in the first half behind a hot shooting start, but ACU was able to chip away at the lead. Airion Simmons used 13 first-half points to get the Wildcats within one point at the half, 39-38. Ali Dibba grabbed a rebound and went the length of the floor for a transition bucket that gave the Wildcats a 41-39 lead and they never trailed again. ACU held the Lancers to 36 percent shooting in the second half and 11 percent from deep to lock down CBU to earn their third-straight win.
acusports.com
Throwers and Multis Finish Strong in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. – Tyler Richardson posted a school top-10 distance in the shot put Saturday in the Washburn Open. Richardson registered a throw of 58 feet, 4 inches to put his name into the No. 10 spot for Abilene Christian University in indoor shot put. Athan Huelskamp was seventh at 52-6.5.
