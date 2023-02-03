So far this week, Northwestern has lost two straight games — not only tanking its momentum, but also precipitously decreasing its tournament chances. At 15-7 and 6-5 in the Big Ten, the Wildcats now only have a 33.6% chance of making the NCAA Tournament, per Barttorvik’s Tourneycast. It’s do-or-die time for Chris Collins & Co. as they head north to take on Wisconsin on Sunday night. Follow along here for updates and information about the game.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO