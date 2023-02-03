ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More work to be done for Northwestern after narrow win over Wisconsin

Sunday night in Madison, Wisc. proved to be a cathartic experience of sorts for Northwestern basketball. For one, the team snapped its two-game losing streak, which spanned from Tuesday night until Sunday afternoon — but felt like an eternity in early February. The Wildcats put an end to any talks of long-standing disappointment by gutting out a 54-52 win over the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Wisconsin: TV, radio, streaming

So far this week, Northwestern has lost two straight games — not only tanking its momentum, but also precipitously decreasing its tournament chances. At 15-7 and 6-5 in the Big Ten, the Wildcats now only have a 33.6% chance of making the NCAA Tournament, per Barttorvik’s Tourneycast. It’s do-or-die time for Chris Collins & Co. as they head north to take on Wisconsin on Sunday night. Follow along here for updates and information about the game.
MADISON, WI
Senior Bowl recap: Two Wildcats impress

Despite the disappointing season, Northwestern sent two Wildcats to Mobile, Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl this week. Throughout the week of practices and on Saturday’s game, defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and running back Evan Hull had the chance to impress coaches and scouts. With some of the best college football talent from across the country at the event, both Wildcats were still able to stand out.
MOBILE, AL

