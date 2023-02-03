Wil Smith had to talk his way into running in Saturday’s Washington State Open at the Podium. Then he ran his way into a little bit of history. The Gonzaga University sophomore became the third Spokane high school alum to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, surging past Duncan Hamilton on the final lap and taking away the Montana State standout’s Podium record to highlight the 32-team meet.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO