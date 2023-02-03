Read full article on original website
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San Jose
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months Ago
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
gozags.com
No. 17 WBB Takes Over San Francisco, 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco on Saturday. The nation's best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13 of...
KXLY
No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
gozags.com
WTEN: Zags Sweep North Dakota, 7-0
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Earlier this morning, the Gonzaga women's tennis team earned a dominant 7-0 victory over the University of North Dakota. This was the first time in program history that the Zags have faced North Dakota. Opening with the doubles competition, the Zags picked up an impressive victory when...
gozags.com
No. 18 Saint Mary’s Tops No. 12 Gonzaga in Overtime
MORAGA, Calif. — Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points leading No. 18 Saint Mary's to a 78-70 overtime win over No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night for the Gaels' 12th straight victory. Mahaney scored or assisted on 19 of 21 points in a stretch that started with the Gaels (21-4,...
chatsports.com
Dons Come up Short Against Gonzaga
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to action on Saturday afternoon, the USF Dons women's basketball team (15-9, 5-7) came up short at home against the #17 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-3, 12-1) by a 78-56 final score from War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Despite Jasmine Gayles once again scoring in double...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile
Wil Smith had to talk his way into running in Saturday’s Washington State Open at the Podium. Then he ran his way into a little bit of history. The Gonzaga University sophomore became the third Spokane high school alum to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, surging past Duncan Hamilton on the final lap and taking away the Montana State standout’s Podium record to highlight the 32-team meet.
gozags.com
MTEN: Zags Dominate and Defeat Idaho 6-1
SPOKANE, Wash. – Earlier this afternoon, the Gonzaga men's tennis team faced the University of Idaho in the Stevens Center and won 6-1. Today's match also marked the 25th matchup against Idaho in program history. Today's match opened with a very competitive doubles competition. In the No. 3 spot,...
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
Sandpoint Reader
Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
huckleberrypress.com
Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary
Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
