ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Valentines heart bottle necklaces event, hosted by Yuma Main Library

YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its Valentine's heart bottle necklace classes. The library encourages locals to come out and create a one-of-a-kind accessory for Valentine’s Day. Locals can come by February 8th, at 6:00 pm to join the event. attendees will fill a small...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Starting a small business? Main Library in Yuma wants to help

YUMA -- Anyone trying to start a small business? Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its starting a small business class. The class starts February 18th at 10:00 am. The class will go over basics of starting a business in Yuma County. Class discussion will cover how to get started. Information includes forms, documentation, licenses, permits and trademarks/tradenames.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

San Luis park & rec announces new spring activity classes

SAN LUIS -- San Luis park & rec has been encouraging the community to come out and join them for its new Cesar Chavez Cultural Center spring classes. The center has shared the new activities they have to offer. Attendees can learn a new talent, skill or get in shape. Officials for the center say there is something for everyone.
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

WomanHaven thrift store reopens in new location

EL CENTRO — WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions celebrated the opening of its new thrift shop on 742 W Main Street in El Centro Thursday, February 2. City officials, WomanHaven board members, officers from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, community organizations, volunteers, and shoppers attended the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. Snacks were served in the lobby.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

New York best selling author comes to Yuma Mina Library

YUMA -- Main library in Yuma has been encouraging the community to join them for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Back in a...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of February 6th

Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year

BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Dogwood Road Bridge to Reopen

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A marvel of engineering ingenuity, the newly completed Dogwood Bridge over the Central Main Canal near Heber is also, in a sense, a figurative bridge, too. That’s because it served as an avenue for the county Public Works Department to call on a wide range of stakeholders to complete the critical project in a timely manner.
HEBER, CA
yumadailynews.com

Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others take to local hospital

YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy