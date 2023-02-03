Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Citizens Struggle With Inadequate Healthcare, While Arizona Hospitals Are Overloaded Caring For Illegal MigrantsPhilosophy BloggerArizona State
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Related
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire concludes its weekend of fun
A weekend of fun wrapped up during day three of the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire at the Yuma Fairgrounds. The post Two Rivers Renaissance Faire concludes its weekend of fun appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Valentines heart bottle necklaces event, hosted by Yuma Main Library
YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its Valentine's heart bottle necklace classes. The library encourages locals to come out and create a one-of-a-kind accessory for Valentine’s Day. Locals can come by February 8th, at 6:00 pm to join the event. attendees will fill a small...
yumadailynews.com
Starting a small business? Main Library in Yuma wants to help
YUMA -- Anyone trying to start a small business? Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its starting a small business class. The class starts February 18th at 10:00 am. The class will go over basics of starting a business in Yuma County. Class discussion will cover how to get started. Information includes forms, documentation, licenses, permits and trademarks/tradenames.
yumadailynews.com
San Luis park & rec announces new spring activity classes
SAN LUIS -- San Luis park & rec has been encouraging the community to come out and join them for its new Cesar Chavez Cultural Center spring classes. The center has shared the new activities they have to offer. Attendees can learn a new talent, skill or get in shape. Officials for the center say there is something for everyone.
thedesertreview.com
WomanHaven thrift store reopens in new location
EL CENTRO — WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions celebrated the opening of its new thrift shop on 742 W Main Street in El Centro Thursday, February 2. City officials, WomanHaven board members, officers from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, community organizations, volunteers, and shoppers attended the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. Snacks were served in the lobby.
yumadailynews.com
New York best selling author comes to Yuma Mina Library
YUMA -- Main library in Yuma has been encouraging the community to join them for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Back in a...
Yuma Community Food Bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive
Yuma wants to score big this Super Bowl. The post Yuma Community Food Bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ food drive appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of February 6th
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire
Clean up is still ongoing after a semi-fire at a gas station in Yuma three weeks ago Monday. The post Cleanup effort still ongoing after semi truck fire appeared first on KYMA.
ADOT to restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for following lane restrictions. The post ADOT to restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8 appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year
BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
Staying warm and dry for the weekend
Above-normal temperatures will last through the weekend before the next weather system brings slightly cooler temperatures. The post Staying warm and dry for the weekend appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Dogwood Road Bridge to Reopen
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A marvel of engineering ingenuity, the newly completed Dogwood Bridge over the Central Main Canal near Heber is also, in a sense, a figurative bridge, too. That’s because it served as an avenue for the county Public Works Department to call on a wide range of stakeholders to complete the critical project in a timely manner.
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others take to local hospital
YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
Early Sunday morning crash results in one death
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday. The post Early Sunday morning crash results in one death appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved
There are still four murders from 2022 that remain unsolved in Yuma County. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder
47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The post Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0