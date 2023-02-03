ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Head To Fresno State Tuesday

San José State (14-9, 5-5 MW) at Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) Location Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. San José State travels to the Central Valley Tuesday night for a Mountain West match-up with Fresno State beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second meeting between the two teams after SJSU won the first meeting 74-64, on January 10. San José State enters the game with a 14-9 overall record and 5-5 MW mark after an 84-64 home win over Wyoming Saturday night. SJSU continues to sit in sixth place in the conference standings.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans With a 196.300 At UC Davis On Sunday

DAVIS, Calif.—Emma Milne won two more event titles Sunday afternoon as the San José State women's gymnastics team scored a season-high 196.300 in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation meet at UC Davis, who scored a 195.450. Milne tied for first on bars with a 9.850, winning for the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Moore's 29 Points Leads Spartans To Win Over Wyoming

SAN JOSE, Calif.—On the night he was honored for his 1,000 career points, Omari Moore sent the faithful home happy as he tied his career high with 29 points in San José State's 84-64 win over Wyoming Saturday night in a Mountain West game inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

No.17 Spartans Set to Compete at Stanford Invitational

This Week for No. 17-San Jose State (2-5) vs. No. 6 University of Michigan, 11:15 a.m. vs. No. 10 Arizona State, 3:00 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. - The No. 17 ranked Spartans head to Palo Alto, Calif. to compete at Stanford Invitational this Sunday. Lior Ben David was the leading...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Battles Hard Against Two Top 10 Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Olga Descalzi scored two goals in the No.17 Spartans (2-5) 6-4 loss to No.6 Michigan (5-5), while Sinia Plotz contributed two goals and an assist to lead the Spartans in their 9-7 loss to No.10 Arizona State (5-3) at the Stanford Invitational. Match One vs. Michigan:
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Compete Sunday at UC Davis

Where University Credit Union Center, Davis, Calif. The San José State women's gymnastics team heads up Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon for a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation meet at UC Davis beginning at 2 p.m. The Spartans are coming off a nice showing in last Sunday's home meet as the...
DAVIS, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Dual Match Hosting CSUN Sunday Canceled Due to Weather

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State women's tennis match hosting CSUN at the Spartan Tennis Complex scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to weather and will not be made up. NEXT WEEK: The Spartans will be at UC Davis on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and...
SAN JOSE, CA

