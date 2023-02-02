ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

Farmington Local News

Farmington Local in Music Hall of Fame

Country music singer Brent Payne was inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame - his roots in the Farmington community kept alive by family living in the area. The Bloomfield Library renovation has created new spaces and lent an overall feeling of a fresh new space to the building, and the way to request public records from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is now easier with the implementation of a new program. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Traegers Bar and The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington police officer injured after vehicle reverses into him

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it. Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another […]
FARMINGTON, NM
tourcounsel.com

Animas Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico

Animas Valley Mall is an enclosed regional center shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico. Its anchors are Dillard's, JCPenney, Ross Dress for Less, and Animas Cinema 10. The mall is the largest shopping center and a regional draw in the Four Corners area. Address: 4601 E Main St, Farmington, NM...
FARMINGTON, NM
KOAT 7

WATCH: Video shows shooting after woman reverses into a deputy's car

San Juan County Sheriff's Office released a video of a deputy-involved shooting. It also involved 29-year-old Lacey Gomez. At around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to pull a gray car over for driving with their headlights off. That's when the car started to drive away from the deputy, and that driver tried to get away two more times afterward. After a pursuit, the vehicle finally pulled over but reversed right into the deputy's car.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
ksje.com

FPD Officer Injured after Encounter & Chase

The officer was transported to the hospital and is awake and alert with non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, February 3, 2023, at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a fight in the area of Elm Street and Dekalb Street in Farmington. Once on scene, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and attempted to make contact with it. The vehicle reversed, pinning our officer against another vehicle, and fled the scene. After a brief pursuit officers lost visual of the suspect.
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country

You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
KIRTLAND, NM

