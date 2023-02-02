Country music singer Brent Payne was inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame - his roots in the Farmington community kept alive by family living in the area. The Bloomfield Library renovation has created new spaces and lent an overall feeling of a fresh new space to the building, and the way to request public records from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is now easier with the implementation of a new program. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Traegers Bar and The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO