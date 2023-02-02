Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
Farmington Local in Music Hall of Fame
Country music singer Brent Payne was inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame - his roots in the Farmington community kept alive by family living in the area. The Bloomfield Library renovation has created new spaces and lent an overall feeling of a fresh new space to the building, and the way to request public records from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is now easier with the implementation of a new program. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Traegers Bar and The Big Idea Makerspace at San Juan College
Farmington police officer injured after vehicle reverses into him
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it. Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another […]
Animas Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico
Animas Valley Mall is an enclosed regional center shopping mall in Farmington, New Mexico. Its anchors are Dillard's, JCPenney, Ross Dress for Less, and Animas Cinema 10. The mall is the largest shopping center and a regional draw in the Four Corners area. Address: 4601 E Main St, Farmington, NM...
Navajo Nation company hopes to reduce food insecurity
Ben was inspired to use indigenous crops in his products including corn, squash, and melons. He also uses traditional processing methods.
WATCH: Video shows shooting after woman reverses into a deputy's car
San Juan County Sheriff's Office released a video of a deputy-involved shooting. It also involved 29-year-old Lacey Gomez. At around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to pull a gray car over for driving with their headlights off. That's when the car started to drive away from the deputy, and that driver tried to get away two more times afterward. After a pursuit, the vehicle finally pulled over but reversed right into the deputy's car.
FPD Officer Injured after Encounter & Chase
The officer was transported to the hospital and is awake and alert with non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, February 3, 2023, at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a fight in the area of Elm Street and Dekalb Street in Farmington. Once on scene, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and attempted to make contact with it. The vehicle reversed, pinning our officer against another vehicle, and fled the scene. After a brief pursuit officers lost visual of the suspect.
This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country
You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
New Mexico woman sentenced for stabbing brother to death
A woman was sentenced for her supposed role in a deadly stabbing.
