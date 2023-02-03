Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utdailybeacon.com
Letter from the Sports Editor: Tennessee baseball is cool
Last season, Tennessee baseball garnished sellout crowds nearly every weekend as the Vols put together one of the greatest regular seasons in college baseball history. Even in the freezing February weather, fans piled into Lindsey Nelson Stadium to see Tennessee clobber mid-majors behind a plethora of home runs and dominant pitching.
utdailybeacon.com
Where Tennessee basketball stands with March Madness around the corner
March is coming. Before you know it, the whole country will be complaining about busted brackets, upsets and unreached expectations. For Tennessee fans, March hasn’t been kind to them as of late. Does Loyola Chicago ring a bell? Michigan? All the years in between?. All that is not to...
utdailybeacon.com
Rickea Jackson prepares for her first trip back to Starkville as a Lady Vol
When the Lady Vols hosted Mississippi State early in January, the game was chippy. The first matchup for Rickea Jackson against her former team earned her, and the Bulldogs’ JerKaila Jordan, technical fouls. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) travels to Starkville on Monday to face off against Mississippi State (15-7,...
utdailybeacon.com
Duane Ross bringing winning mentality to Tennessee track and field
When Duane Ross visited Tennessee last spring, he stood in lane five of Tom Black track – the same lane he became an NCAA Champion in while competing for Clemson in the 110m hurdles in 1995. Walking down that lane, the memories flooded in. He remembers seeing his coach,...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall to Mississippi State 90-91 in double overtime
The Lady Vols were tied with Mississippi State at halftime, the end of regulation, and the end of the first overtime. Tennessee couldn’t get it done in double-overtime though, falling to the Bulldogs 90-91 in Humphrey Coliseum. Rickea Jackson – in her first trip back to Starkville as a...
utdailybeacon.com
Burgers, books and balayage: 5 Black-owned businesses in Knoxville
Business is booming in Knoxville, and the city seems to grow every day. Despite historical and present-day barriers, Black-owned businesses are fortunately also sharing in that growth. Supporting locally-owned places has never been more important than now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated – and continues to wreak havoc upon...
utdailybeacon.com
As changes to Cumberland Avenue begin, student workers fear uncertain future
The Strip as it is currently known will likely be unrecognizable within the next few years. Developers plan to construct a ten-story parking garage and four residential apartment buildings where familiar buildings currently stand. These establishments include popular hangouts such as Cookout, Jimmy John’s, Insomnia Cookies, Mellow Mushroom, Stefano’s Pizza, University Liquors, Victor’s Tacos and Yesterday’s (formerly known as Uptown).
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
utdailybeacon.com
Steep Canyon Rangers talk new music, concert at the Bijou Theatre
Steep Canyon Rangers is a bluegrass band based out of Asheville, North Carolina. They began creating music about 25 years ago while at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The band has six members — Graham Sharp, Barrett Smith, Michael Ashworth, Mike Guggino, Nicky Sanders and Aaron Burdett. Notably, their 2013 album “Nobody Knows You” won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
Comments / 0