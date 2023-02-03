The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.

VERNON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO