wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board welcomes two new members, new veterans service officer
La Crosse County is back to having a full 30-member county board, with the swearing-in of two new members on Monday. Pelli Lee and Leo Silva took the oath of office from Judge Scott Horne, after being approved to succeed two supervisors who resigned recently. Lee is a former La...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
wizmnews.com
Gov. Evers tells LADCO meeting he hopes for more cooperation in Madison on funding local communities
A visit to the La Crosse area Monday by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is optimistic about getting more cooperation among state leaders in this year’s budget talks. Evers was in Onalaska for the annual La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) luncheon. A month into his second term, Evers...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
drydenwire.com
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
news8000.com
Riverfest announces headliners for 40th year of festival
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest organizers got together at Pearl Street Brewery on Friday to announce the three main musical acts coming to Riverside Park this summer. This is the 40th year of the downtown festival.
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
KAAL-TV
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse’s Davis scoreless, Badgers swept by Northwestern for 1st time in 27 years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 54-52 on Sunday, getting swept by the Wildcats for the first time since the 1995-96 season. La Crosse native Jordan Davis played just 14 minutes and was scoreless for the third consecutive game. The...
KAAL-TV
Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee
(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
wearegreenbay.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
