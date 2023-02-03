ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

drydenwire.com

DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee

(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
ROCHESTER, MN
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute

WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
WESTBY, WI

