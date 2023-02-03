Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
x1071.com
Arrest in Richland County For Shots Fired
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR finishes investigation into 2019 fatal boat crash on Mississippi River
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has finished its investigation of a fatal boat crash that happened in 2019 on the Mississippi River near La Crosse. According to a release from the DNR, the investigation was concluded with a conviction following an Aug. 17, 2019...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board welcomes two new members, new veterans service officer
La Crosse County is back to having a full 30-member county board, with the swearing-in of two new members on Monday. Pelli Lee and Leo Silva took the oath of office from Judge Scott Horne, after being approved to succeed two supervisors who resigned recently. Lee is a former La...
nbc15.com
Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an unexpected death and weeks of uncertainty, a family in Mazomanie was finally able to recover their loved one’s remains. Cassy Doolittle, 25, was rock climbing on the southern tip of Argentina when she came face to face with freezing rain and high winds. According to her family, Cassy sent out a distress call and her body was found two days later.
wearegreenbay.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident
WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
x1071.com
Voicemail Released in Ronald Henry Case
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have released a crucial piece of evidence in their search for a missing man, Ronald Henry — the voicemail he sent hours after he first went missing on December 5th. The voicemail is just four seconds long and reads:. “Hey Jim,...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
thecountyline.net
Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth
Nicaraguan immigrants Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their new baby girl, Tomah Health’s first of 2023, on Jan. 1. Tomah Health put out a press release Jan. 2 on the birth of Angelin Pineda Martinez, who weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
