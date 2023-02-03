Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO